Daily Journal staff earn 12 Missouri Press Association awards

The Daily Journal congratulates its writers and photographers who placed high in the 2021 Missouri Press Association Better Newspaper Contest.
The Missouri Press Association serves news outlets in Missouri who share an interest in preserving the integrity of the media, and lobbies in Jefferson City to preserve its future. Its annual contest receives entries from newspapers all over Missouri, large and small.
Michael Distelhorst is the president of the Daily Journal and its sister papers Farmington Press and Democrat News. He indicated he was gratified with the results.
“I’m thrilled to see our newsroom receive recognition from Missouri Press Association,” he said. “Our reporters do an incredible job covering the Parkland area on a daily basis. I’m really proud of their efforts and congratulate them on their respective awards.”
Daily Journal Editor Teresa Ressel Inserra said she was pleased with the caliber and number of awards that were earned this year.
“I am proud of the talented group of reporters we have at the Daily Journal, Farmington Press and Democrat News,” she said. “I see how hard they work and how much they care about the work they’re doing. Congratulations on a job well done.”
Sports Editor Matt King came away the biggest winner, with first place in the category of Best Sports News Story or Package for Oct. 30, 2020’s “Central seniors expunge 18-year district drought." In that same category, he also earned second place for his Oct. 19, 2020, article “Farmington bats awaken to deliver district crown” and third place for his Oct. 29, 2020 article “Farmington executes in clutch for district crown."
King earned third place in the Best Sports Feature Photograph category for his Oct. 29, 2020 photo “Volleyball Win,” as well as third place for Best Sports Photograph for his “Valle suffers agaonizing loss” photo which ran in the Nov. 10, 2020 edition. He received an honorable mention in the Best Sports Feature Story category for his March 19 article “State tourney experience unique for local referee.”
Assistant Editor Sarah Haas earned first place in the category of Best Business Story for her article “Trucking amid coronavirus" which ran on April 7, 2020. She got second place in the Best News Story category with her Sept. 16, 2020 article “SFC gets a mask mandate, effective Sept. 21."
Farmington Press Editor Kevin Jenkins achieved first place in Best Feature Story for his article, “Family quarantined in Virgin Islands."
Farmington Press/Daily Journal Reporter Mark Marberry received second place in Best Coverage of Government for his Dec. 14 article “County clerk talks about election security."
Daily Journal Reporter Bobby Radford placed third in Best Coverage of Government for his March 26, 2020, article “MO sheriffs band together in Jeff City earlier this month."
Democrat News/Daily Journal Reporter Victoria Kemper placed third in Best Story About Religion with her Oct. 21, 2020 article “One last gesture before goodbye."