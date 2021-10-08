Daily Journal staff earn 12 Missouri Press Association awards

The Daily Journal congratulates its writers and photographers who placed high in the 2021 Missouri Press Association Better Newspaper Contest.

The Missouri Press Association serves news outlets in Missouri who share an interest in preserving the integrity of the media, and lobbies in Jefferson City to preserve its future. Its annual contest receives entries from newspapers all over Missouri, large and small.

Michael Distelhorst is the president of the Daily Journal and its sister papers Farmington Press and Democrat News. He indicated he was gratified with the results.

“I’m thrilled to see our newsroom receive recognition from Missouri Press Association,” he said. “Our reporters do an incredible job covering the Parkland area on a daily basis. I’m really proud of their efforts and congratulate them on their respective awards.”

Daily Journal Editor Teresa Ressel Inserra said she was pleased with the caliber and number of awards that were earned this year.

“I am proud of the talented group of reporters we have at the Daily Journal, Farmington Press and Democrat News,” she said. “I see how hard they work and how much they care about the work they’re doing. Congratulations on a job well done.”

