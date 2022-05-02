Daily Journal wins Best of Show in Missouri Press Ad Contest

The Daily Journal received many awards recently in the 2022 Best Ad Contest held by the Missouri Press Association.

Daily Journal Advertising Sales Director Michelle Menley and Media Account Representative Travis Smith brought home individual recognition, and the staff as a whole was recognized for 12 different placements during the competition.

The best placement out of the contest was for the “Happy 200th Birthday Missouri!” for the celebratory special section, winning the Best of Show category under the Dailies section. The special section ran in August 2021 to celebrate Missouri’s bicentennial which included facts about the state, as well as a trivia contest online.

“Winning Best of Show was the icing on the cake,” explained Menley. “We are all very proud of the work our entire team put into this special edition.”

The paper also placed first under the Best Cover Design for a Special Section under the Dailies category for the “Happy 200th Birthday Missouri!” special section.

Smith brought home the Best Ad Smaller than a Full Page under the Dailies section with an ad featuring Arcadia Valley Soap Company. Under the Best Single House Ad section, the paper took first place under the Dailies section for the house ad advertising the Missouri bicentennial online trivia contest hosted by the Daily Journal.

The Daily Journal placed first under the Best Sponsored Content/Native Advertising category for the “How to Choose …” special section, the special section focused on what to look for and how to consider choosing different categories that can impact a person’s life, including funeral homes, hearing aids, and more.

The newspaper placed second in categories for Best Full Page Ad for a McDonald’s Christmas ad by Menley; Best Shared Signature Page for the “Good Luck Raiders” advertisement when the North County Raiders were taking on the Hannibal Pirates during the Class 4 Semifinals; Best Advertising Sales Tool for St. Francois County’s bicentennial advertisement; Best Multimedia Campaign, which was for Cozean Memorial Chapel; and Best Idea to Grow Revenue with the Stories of Honor (honoring veterans).

The only third place placement was under the Best Newspaper Promotion section for the special section celebrating local nurses. The only honorable mention placement was for the Faces of the Parkland special section that showcased businesses and people from around the area.

“I’m thrilled with the results and really proud of our team. Especially when you consider that we are competing with all daily newspapers in the state of Missouri regardless of their circulation size,” said Menley.

President/Director of Sales Michael Distelhorst is excited with how well the team placed in the contest.

“It’s great to receive recognition from our peers. Winning 12 awards is outstanding. Our team represented our media group very well and I’m very excited to share in their success. Congratulations to everyone at the Daily Journal.”

Danielle Thurman is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be contacted at dthurman@dailyjournalonline.com or 573-518-3616.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.