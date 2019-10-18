From empty nesters and single people, to families with busy schedules, many customers are served at Dana’s Daily Dish in Farmington.
Oct. 1 marked the one-year anniversary Dana’s Daily Dish has been open for business. It is owned by Kendall and Mari Stout and managed by Laura Kile, head cook.
Before the couple opened the place, they were discussing with Kile what type of business would be good for the Farmington area. They recalled Carol DuMontier’s former business that let customers pick up freshly-prepared food. They began discussing the type of patrons who might still need such a service and concluded that reviving the concept would thrive within the community.
The restaurant was opened with a cherished relative in mind. Kendall’s aunt, Dana Heinritz of Glen Carbon, Ill., passed away in May 2017. She left a generous inheritance gift to Kendall, which he wanted to use to honor her memory, leading to the discussion for her namesake, Dana’s Daily Dish. It is a tribute to “this wonderful lady who inspired and touched the lives of many.”
The Stouts said they were blessed to learn many valuable lessons from Dana in her 96 years. She was known to often say, “Lend a hand whenever you can, it brings joy to them and you.”
It was also said that Dana’s smile “brought sunshine.”
So now the Stouts, along with Kile and Becky Young, a cook who was hired in September, work together as a team to bring plenty of sunshine to their customers through their home-cooked comfort foods: chicken pot pie, beef tips and gravy, smothered French onion pork chops, lasagna, chicken and dumplings, spinach-stuffed chicken breasts, chicken enchiladas, and much more.
“Originally, the menu was comprised of meals that I recalled from my youth, as well as recipes that I have discovered over the years as being ‘crowd pleasers,’” said Kile. “Once we began getting feedback from our customers, we began establishing a calendar menu that our customers appreciate.”
There are many customer favorites, including meatloaf. It has been popular enough to add it to the calendar twice a month.
“Our customers have been very complimentary by sharing information about our service to others,” Kile said. “We hear patrons indicate the convenience whether it be individuals, couples or families on the go. They seem to be pleased with the variety, quality, quantity and cost of our meals.”
For desserts, Mari “has a sweet tooth” and enjoys baking when she has an opportunity. Kenny, Mari’s brother, is the gooey butter cake “king.”
“He has perfected his recipe and has been experimenting with various flavors,” said Kile, “and I also make a variety of cakes, cupcakes, apple crisps, etc. Kendall usually takes care of cookies and pastries.”
Kile said inspiration for creating new dishes comes from their customers, friends and family. Recommendations lead her to check out and create new possibilities.
Dana’s Daily Dish does not have a drive-thru service. Instead, it’s a business where patrons order their food ahead of time and pick it up on the evening of the requested date.
Kile said the majority of their customers call ahead of time to place their orders. They also send their orders via Facebook Messenger. Some come in directly to place their orders. There are even some patrons who highlight the meals they want to order for that month, indicate the desired size, and write the pickup time on the menu and then return that. The staff then records the orders in their calendar book so they can prepare the proper amounts of food each evening.
One of the staff’s biggest goals is to limit waste and keep costs low to ensure meals are provided at a reasonable rate to patrons. Some meals are easy to plan extra amounts, but some require a definite count by a certain time. One example is chicken breasts, which must be ordered prior to the day that meal is prepared because of the limitation of how many chicken breasts are available.
“We ask that patrons order a minimum of one day before,” said Kile. “However, there are times that we may be able to accommodate additional orders before 1 p.m. the day of the desired meal. As I shared before, some order for the full month when the new menu is available.”
Dana’s Daily Dish meals are sold as singles, halves (feeds two to three) and fulls (feeds four to six). Singles range in price around $10, half orders around $20 and full orders around $40, all plus tax. Costs vary based on the meal and the expense of preparing the recipes.
Customers can even pre-order Kenny’s famous gooey butter cake or other desserts. Kenny works full-time in St. Louis but often works late evenings to fill dessert orders.
Dana’s Daily Dish staff usually begin preparing meals in the early afternoon and sometimes earlier for meals which take longer to prepare.
Dishes coming up for October include ham and beans, fried potatoes and cornbread on Oct. 24; and honey garlic pork chops with mashed potatoes and steamed broccoli on Oct. 29. The complete menu for October is available online.
“Most items are made in-house and main dishes are always from scratch,” said Kile. Potato dishes are made from actual potatoes, not frozen. Desserts are always made fresh in-house.
In the future, Dana’s Daily Dish hopes to expand their list of patrons and continue to receive feedback from their customers.
“We want to continue to provide quality, affordable meals to our patrons.”
Dana's Daily Dish is located at 510 North Washington Street in Farmington. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/danas.daily.dish.510/ or http://danasdailydish.com/ or call 573-218-9165.
