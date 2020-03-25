Daycares work through coronavirus developments

“We have so many rules and restrictions going in, what else could you possibly throw at us? We see sanitation, fire, and state people three times a year. How do we go about handling this? Same way we go about handling them for years,” she said. “(Her husband) Dick said, ‘Are you going to pick up these extra kids (due to school closures)? And I said no way. No more that I got those out of my mouth, I was told we could have 33% more than I usually do without violation, and they backed it.

“Normally if you add anything, it’s like parting the Red Sea. We added a handwashing sink, and we had to jump through a whole lot of hoops just to do that. We even had to have the fire department come in to check it out.

“More restrictions due to COVID-19? I can’t even imagine what they’d dream up.”

She said she’s been extremely impressed with how the state has encouraged daycares to accommodate more kids, how supportive it’s been and how streamlined the process has become.

“It was way ahead of the game thinking on the state’s part,” she said. “I really commend them. Hopefully we won’t need those extra days. But they’ve really thought of things to help people who have to go to work.