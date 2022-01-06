Debbie’s Tiny Tots closes the door on 30 years of daycare

With one last spaghetti dinner last Thursday, Debbie Thomas of Bonne Terre closed the door of her daycare in Park Hills, Debbie’s Tiny Tots on 6 Mitchell St., after 30 years of looking after many Parkland’s kids.

“I had one little boy, my first little boy, Isaac Kiepe. We've remained good friends. I called him and he came back,” Thomas recounted Tuesday morning. “He was the first one in the door. He was last one out the door. It meant so much to me.”

Kiepe, who works for an interstate natural gas pipeline company that has an office in Bonne Terre, said he wouldn’t have missed his old daycare’s last day.

“It was sad to see the daycare closing, but I'm glad that Debbie is finally gonna look after herself instead of everybody else's kids,” he said. “She was always, always super caring, loving. I mean, she was like a second mother to me. She was just everything a mother is, you know? Bend over backwards for you. And I know she sacrificed a lot to be able to take care of those kids, including myself. She's just a selfless person and she would do anything for anybody.”

She said, at 61, her back was starting to ache, not to mention the occasional pains in the neck daycares experience while trying to meet state regulations.

“Sometimes I would come home and say, state’s been there, I'm gonna wring their necks, and my husband would say, ‘You can close, you know. I’ll take care of this, REMAX is the place to go,’ and I would say, ‘I'm not doing that. Those kids love me. I love them. I'm not doing that,’” Thomas said. After a lot of sleepless nights, worrying about her families and children, she made the decision. She announced on Dec. 10 that on Dec. 30, her beloved parents and kids would have to find other arrangements.

The journey in opening the daycare was determined, from the way Thomas tells it. She was working nights at Walmart and their two kids were going to a different daycare. She’d helped out at their daycare before. One morning when she got home from work, she said, she told her barely-awake husband, Gene Thomas Jr., that the second garage bay they’d built for his fishing boat was about to be turned into a daycare.

“He goes, ‘OK.’ He was still kind of sleep,” she chuckled. “He got to work and called me and said, ‘Wait. What did you say?’ I said, ‘We’re turning the bay we built for your boat into a daycare. And you already said OK.’”

Thomas started with calls to the state agencies overseeing daycares to find out all the ins and outs.

Kiepe was only 8 months old when his parents were in seminary and needed a daycare provider. He said Thomas’s daycare wasn’t quite open yet, so Thomas’ mother looked after him for a bit.

Once she had her license and all her ducks in a row, she opened on April 11, 1991, and looked after 10 kids in that garage bay for about three years before buying the house on 6 Mitchell Street from her late father’s estate.

“My mom started selling properties, so we bought the house on Mitchell Street and we turned it into a daycare,” she said. “And I went back to what we were doing, but I went to college and got licensed for 20 kids because it was bigger.”

When one of her mothers asked her to care for the infant she was about to have, Thomas jumped through the necessary hoops to expand the number of infants she could care for, which she said is a high-demand offering. In addition, she cared for many kids with various challenges, giving them patience and time but continuing to gently push them past developmental obstacles to the extent she could.

“Most kids just need love, kindness and patience,” she said. “I treated all of them as if they were my own. I feel like most of the families were part of my family. I’m going to miss them a lot.”

Thomas said she’s seen a lot of changes in kids over the years. Many kids seem to prefer iPads and computers on command instead of group play with crayons, books and imagination. The increasing restrictions and regulations from state oversight agencies have cut into the enjoyment. But the enjoyment was still there, she said.

“I’ve watched all these kids grow up, and I’ve even taken care of some of their kids,” she said. “I’ve had kids I’ve cared for come back and work with me. The funny parts are when they tell you what’s going on at home. I can’t tell you what they say, it’s not fit for a newspaper and it’s nobody else’s business -- but I believe them.

“And they’re always so happy to see me! It’s amazing. I might go take out the trash and come back inside, but they yell, ‘Debbie’s here!’ like I’ve been away on vacation.”

She’s also enjoyed the return visits of her former charges. “They remember the way they interacted with you and still to this day they’re coming back and they remember being there,” she said. “A lot of them thought I was the best for what I cooked for them.”

The daycare favorite, spaghetti, was what was on the menu last Thursday. Debbie ordered a cake, and had her family with her.

One of her two daughters made a video commemorating her 30-year business.

“She had different parents to send in remarks and different kind words about the daycare and me and stuff. It was it was pretty cool. My first little boy, Isaac, he brought me flowers and some of the parents that had been there before came and they played and we just had a good afternoon,” Thomas said. “I bought a cake and I made their favorite meal and we just played hard. Then when all the daycare kids left my daughter put the movie on and we watched it and went outside and took pictures while I'm shutting the door. It was just pretty cool.”

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.