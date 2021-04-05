Denkler, Sebastian promoted to chief executive roles

Greg Allen, chairman of the board of both First State Community Bank and First State Bancshares, announced recently that the board of directors of both entities approved the promotions of John Denkler and Matt Sebastian.
Denkler will assume the role of chief executive officer of First State Bancshares, and Sebastian will become chief executive officer of First State Community Bank.
The promotions became effective April 1.
Denkler, who has been serving as chief administration officer, previously worked for the Missouri Division of Finance before joining the organization in 1992. He has more than 29 years of experience with the FSB team, primarily serving as chief credit administration officer. He has dedicated more than 36 years of his career to serving the financial services industry in some capacity.
Sebastian has a long history with FSCB as well, with more than 35 years of overall banking experience. He joined the FSCB team in 1991, and in addition to his new title, will continue to hold his current role as president of FSCB.
"We are so grateful to John and Matt for their years of service and dedication to this organization," said Allen. "These two individuals have been key members of our team and a big part of our past success. I have worked side-by-side with them for much of my career and I am confident that our customers and employees are in good hands with the experience, knowledge, and leadership we have at the helm."
Allen, who has been with FSCB in various roles for more than 37 years, and has been chief executive officer of both FSCB and FSB for more than 26 years, will continue in his role as chairman of the board for both entities. Allen will remain active in the day-to-day activities of the organization and as a vital part of the team, but will focus primarily on providing strategic direction for the organization.
Since 1954, FSCB has been known for its service, community involvement, and lending decisions. FSCB is owned and operated by First State Bancshares Inc., a financial services holding company based in Farmington. FSCB is a full-service financial institution, with a variety of loan and deposit products and services. The bank owns First State Insurance Agency (FSIA), a full-service independent insurance agency, and also provides investment services through its ownership of First State Financial Management.