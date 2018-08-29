A Fredericktown dentist who nearly died last year from a ruptured colon is able to look back on the experience with a smile.
Dr. Kenneth Haas, DMD, a St. Louis native, had no plans to open a private practice as he neared graduation from dental school.
“I was actually planning on going into the Air Force after dental school but 1982 was a horrible recession and interest rates were 18 percent and nobody would loan you money anyway,” he said. “Basically, everybody in the Air Force re-upped, so there wasn’t a spot for me.”
Haas ended up purchasing an existing dental practice in the small Madison County town 36 years ago and has been a resident there ever since.
“My dad was a Mason and he was at lodge one night sitting next to a guy who was working at my office on commission,” he said. “It was owned by another dentist in Illinois and a guy that was a lab tech in St. Louis. That was a problem because the dental board found out about it. You have to be a dentist licensed in Missouri to own a dental practice.”
The dental board told the owners that if they went ahead and sold the practice they would overlook the incident.
“The man who worked at my office had the first option to buy it and, so he was sitting around after lodge talking to me and said, ‘I need to find a young dentist to come down and hold the fort,’ because he had two other offices that he went to, but he was just part-time,” Haas said. “My dad says, ‘My son is getting out of dental school in about a month’ — and the rest is history.”
The 6-foot-4 dentist had always been in good shape physically and wore his weight of 220 pounds well. It was in the second week of 2017, however, that Haas’ health took a radical turn for the worse.
“I had a number of things that happened,” he recalled. “The first, I was having a lot of pain in my upper body — which is kind of normal when you lean over patients all day. I was taking care of it with a massage chair. Unfortunately, I didn’t know that I had developed a bulging disc in my neck that was causing a lot of the pain.
“I just went down and beat the heck out of those muscles one night and it felt better. Then it started hurting and I did it again. I ended up tearing a bunch of muscles in my shoulder and was in extreme, extreme pain.
"My doc was out on a hunting trip at the time, so I couldn’t see him right away. I started trying to rehabilitate it myself and by the time I got to him, things were going pretty well. We just decided to let me keep doing that for a little while.
“Things were going so well that I went off to a vacation in Mexico for a couple of weeks. I was intending to go back to work after we returned to Missouri — except about the third day of the vacation I tried to warmup in a cold pool and tore the muscle even worse.
"We had to cut our vacation short and come back. It was obvious that there was a big problem, so I had to have an MRI on my shoulder. The problem was that in order to take the image, I had to lay right on the injury.”
After the first image was taken, Haas began shaking so much that the subsequent images were too blurry, and the session had to be cancelled.
“I went back to my doc and asked for some heavy narcotics, so he gave me a few morphine pills, so I could sit still in the [MRI],” he said. “We got the image, but then I got real constipated and blew my colon out and got peritonitis and was rushed to Barnes Hospital and almost died. I apparently had an acute kidney injury and things were shutting down.
“I had thought I was really sick. I thought I had the flu. I called the doc and told him I’ve got all these symptoms and he said, ‘Well, the flu’s going around. That’s probably it.’ So, I just waited for it to get better and it never did. I was laying there in bed moaning one day and I looked at my arms. Normally you can see the veins in my arms pretty easily and they were just gone.
“I thought, ‘If I don’t get some liquid in me’ — I couldn’t keep anything down — ‘my blood pressure is going to crash and I’m going to be in a bad way.’ So, we called the ambulance and they took me down to Madison Memorial. I figured I’d just get a few bags of fluid and they’d send me home — and that’s not what happened. They were suspicious it was something else.”
After undergoing a CT scan, the doctors saw something that caused them great concern.
“They saw stuff coming out of my intestines and that’s when they called the other ambulance and I had the 80-mph ride to Barnes Hospital,” Haas said. “I was in the hospital for six days. My potassium was so high they had to stabilize it because I was ready to go into cardiac arrest.
“Then they cut me open and my belly was all full of pus. After that I was in tremendous pain. I’ve gotten to sample nearly every narcotic there is because of this. They start you off with the heavy one and then slowly ween you down.”
Haas’ wife, Laurie, was hit broadside by the seriousness of her husband’s illness.
“In the beginning I didn’t realize everything was as serious as it was,” she said. “I mean, I knew peritonitis was bad, but I didn’t realize how bad it was. It was stressful. You want to help somebody who is in a lot of pain, but it just had to take its course and heal.”
Haas was out of his dental office and at home recuperating from the middle of January 2017 until March 6, 2018 when he was finally able to start back full time.
“I worked part time a little bit in February to get used to it again,” he said. “A first they would only let me do walking, but as soon as I could I was basically exercising and eating like an NFL lineman waiting for training camp. I was eating 5,000-6,000 calories a day and exercising three-and-a-half to four hours a day.
“I was still exhausted, but it worked. The only thing is that I will probably always have a little tingle at the end of my little finger on my right hand — and my belly looks like I lost a knife fight. Other than that, I’m back. I’m just as strong and even more flexible than I was before all this happened.”
Another side effect of Haas’ severe illness was the loss of 30 pounds off his tall, thin frame.
“I got down to 190 at one time,” he said. “My underwear wouldn’t stay on because my butt just disappeared. They’d just fall to the floor! The good news is that I’m back to 220 like I was before I got sick. I would have preferred to stay at 210.”
While Haas was out recuperating, his staff completely redecorated the office. His dental hygienist was still able to bring in work, and all of his workers remained on salary, thanks to Haas’ foresight in purchasing an office overhead protection policy through the American Dental Association.
After his extended illness and the lengthy recovery period, Haas has walked away from the experience knowing one thing for certain.
“I found out that I don’t want to retire,” he said. “It’s really nice for about a month or two. You get to read all the books you want, watch all the TV you want — and then you need something constructive to do."
