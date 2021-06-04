Desloge Chamber golf tournament set for Monday

The Desloge Chamber of Commerce Annual Golf Tournament is on Monday and there is still room for more teams.

The four-person scramble is at Terre Du Lac Golf and Country Club. Registration starts at 9 a.m. and tee time is 10 a.m. The rainout date is June 14.

Desloge Chamber Vice President Reggie AuBuchon said they will be accepting teams up through the day of the tournament.

The fee per team is $320. Lunch and beverages will be provided. To reserve a spot, email director@deslogechamber.com or text 573-431-3006.

AuBuchon said there will a hole-in-one contest for a vehicle donated by Auto Plaza, plus a few other games, and great door prizes.

The tournament is a fundraiser to help the chamber with events throughout the year, such as the Labor Day Picnic and Lincoln Street Block Party, and other costs, he said.

State Rep. Mike Henderson, who has played in past years, said the tournament is a fun way to compete and mingle with community members.

“As a guy who used to coach, I like to be able to compete,” he said. “But yet, you're doing something for your community and getting to see people sometimes you haven't seen in a long time.”