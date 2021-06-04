Desloge Chamber golf tournament set for Monday

The Desloge Chamber of Commerce Annual Golf Tournament is on Monday and there is still room for more teams.
The four-person scramble is at Terre Du Lac Golf and Country Club. Registration starts at 9 a.m. and tee time is 10 a.m. The rainout date is June 14.
Desloge Chamber Vice President Reggie AuBuchon said they will be accepting teams up through the day of the tournament.
The fee per team is $320. Lunch and beverages will be provided. To reserve a spot, email director@deslogechamber.com or text 573-431-3006.
AuBuchon said there will a hole-in-one contest for a vehicle donated by Auto Plaza, plus a few other games, and great door prizes.
The tournament is a fundraiser to help the chamber with events throughout the year, such as the Labor Day Picnic and Lincoln Street Block Party, and other costs, he said.
State Rep. Mike Henderson, who has played in past years, said the tournament is a fun way to compete and mingle with community members.
“As a guy who used to coach, I like to be able to compete,” he said. “But yet, you're doing something for your community and getting to see people sometimes you haven't seen in a long time.”
Polysol of Desloge is the gold-level sponsor of the tournament.
Polysol’s Luke Mell, who is also on the chamber board of directors, said the sponsorship is a chance to give back to the community and bring more exposure to the company.
“A lot of people know Polysol; they see the building,” he said. “But they aren’t really familiar with what we are doing. So hopefully being a main sponsor just shows a little more presence in the community and gets the word out. And we're actively trying to recruit people to come work for us.”
The company has 20 employees, Mell said, and has grown quite a bit since it moved to Desloge a couple of years ago. The company manufactures industrial, vinyl coatings for a variety of applications.
“As far as manufacturing PVC plastisols, there's several other across the country that do it,” he explained. “But we're definitely a major player now, so we’re pretty proud of that.”
Hole sponsors for the tournament include 5H Rentals, American Heritage Abstract, Boyer Funeral Home, Bryant Restoration, Cricket/Gateway Wireless, First State Community Bank, Grey Eagle, Henderson for Missouri, Hub’s Pub, IMO’s Pizza Desloge, Lincoln Street Event Center, Mi Office, Mineral Area Well and Pump, Mortgage with Miller, O’Dells Dance Studio, Parkland Health Center, Sam Scism Ford, Save A Lot, Signs Etc., State Farm-Amanda Shipman, The Sand Trap, Unico Bank, Vicky Crocker Reality, and Wilkee’s Crappie Guide Service.
Event sponsors include Earth Mother, KTJJ, Cedarhurst Senior Living, Edward Jones-Brandon Penburthy, Edward Jones-Jeremy Coleman, Rae Cole’s, Mi Office, First State Community Bank, Parkland Health Center, American Heritage Abstract, Shelter Insurance-JJ Vickers, O’Dells Dance Studio, Save A Lot Bonne Terre, Cricket/Gateway Wireless, and El Jarochito of Bonne Terre.
June Investors Luncheon
On Tuesday at the Lincoln Street Event Center, the Desloge Chamber hosted its monthly Investors Luncheon.
573 Fitness owner Becky Petty was voted in a member of the Board of Directors.
Gabe Crawford, who is a psychiatric nurse practitioner with Mineral Area Psychiatric Services and in partnership with Parkland Health Center, was the guest speaker.
He talked about the importance of taking care of yourself and checking in on others during the pandemic, which has brought on a lot of stress and anxiety for everyone.
Now that some things are returning to normal, those things like returning to the workplace might now bring on new anxiety.
“We feel different about interacting with people (and) being in cubicles,” he said. “It doesn’t feel as normal.”
He said it’s important to take care of your health, get plenty of vitamins, exercise, and sunshine, plus take time to mentally to process what we’ve been through and the changes we are dealing with.
He opened up about his own mental health struggles and his need for medication to help.
“I don't have any shame in it or hide it from anybody,” he added. “I've had depression for 10 years. I take antidepressants. It helps me get through my life.”
He said it’s important to be honest about what we are struggling with and be open to counseling or therapy if needed.
“I've never encountered this in my life, like this type of isolation,” he said. “And it was rough for me, too.”
BackStoppers was the business spotlight. Big River Fire Department Chief David Pratte spoke about the importance of the program, which financially helps families of police officers, firefighters, and emergency responders who have died in the line of duty in the area. The program has helped more than 170 families since 1959.
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.