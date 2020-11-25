Desloge chamber sponsoring Shop Small Bingo

The Desloge Chamber of Commerce is encouraging community members to support local businesses on Friday and Saturday.

The chamber is sponsoring Shop Small Bingo as a way to have fun and possible win money while supporting the local economy, according to Executive Director Cheri Henderson.

A Bingo card can be picked up at any participating business. To fill out the card, visit any of the businesses on Friday or Saturday and have an employee sign their square. Purchases are not required at each business.

Fill in all the spaces to be eligible to win $100. Complete a Bingo (five in a row, diagonally, horizontally or vertically) to be eligible to win $50 or visit any five business for a possible $25.

Then return the card into the slot of the door at the Desloge chamber, 200 North Lincoln Street, by Monday to be entered to win. One card from each category will be randomly chosen.

Several businesses near the chamber in downtown Desloge will be participating: Lincoln Street Health and Massage, Apple Blossom, 573 Fitness, The Overflow Cakery, and Lincoln Street Gifts and Quilts.

The Lincoln Street Event Center and Mi Office, also in downtown Desloge, will be hosting vendors.