Desloge chamber sponsoring Shop Small Bingo

The Desloge Chamber of Commerce is encouraging community members to support local businesses on Friday and Saturday.
The chamber is sponsoring Shop Small Bingo as a way to have fun and possible win money while supporting the local economy, according to Executive Director Cheri Henderson.
A Bingo card can be picked up at any participating business. To fill out the card, visit any of the businesses on Friday or Saturday and have an employee sign their square. Purchases are not required at each business.
Fill in all the spaces to be eligible to win $100. Complete a Bingo (five in a row, diagonally, horizontally or vertically) to be eligible to win $50 or visit any five business for a possible $25.
Then return the card into the slot of the door at the Desloge chamber, 200 North Lincoln Street, by Monday to be entered to win. One card from each category will be randomly chosen.
Several businesses near the chamber in downtown Desloge will be participating: Lincoln Street Health and Massage, Apple Blossom, 573 Fitness, The Overflow Cakery, and Lincoln Street Gifts and Quilts.
The Lincoln Street Event Center and Mi Office, also in downtown Desloge, will be hosting vendors.
At the event center will be Blue Lab Bandanas, Hawks Spoon Rings, Heavenly Handbags, Leggings Contour, and Tupperware With Carrie.
At Mi Office will be The Silo Bed and Breakfast – shirts and tumblers, Mama Bear Designs – clothing and mugs, Randi Burns – Christmas ornaments, Sic Wicks, Anysia Wurst – earrings and ornaments, and food truck Casey’s Cookin.
Other Desloge businesses that are participating include Southern Charm Salon, Cricket Wireless, The Health Bar, Echo Spa, Greene’s Florist, Huck Chiropractic Life Center, Urban Farmgirl Boutique, El Tapatio, The Giving Tree, Tinker’s BBQ, and Little Caesars Pizza.
Not all participating business are in Desloge. In Farmington, CJ Lighting and Fans, Midwest Sports Center, Dress 2 Impress, Ally Sue Boutique, Earth Mother Health Foods, and Diamonds and More Jewelers are participating. And in Park Hills, Rae Cole’s Coffee Bar is participating.
Other sponsors for the event include Precision Eye Care, Taylor Tax Service and Consulting, and Henderson for Missouri.
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
