Desloge Chamber's golf tournament set forJune 1

The Desloge Chamber of Commerce is hosting its four-person scramble golf tournament on June 1 at Terre du Lac Golf and Country Club.

The cost is $325 per team or $100 to sponsor a hole. Registration is at 9:15 a.m. Tee time is 10 a.m. and lunch will be provided at 11:30 a.m.

Prizes will be a little different this year, according to Desloge Chamber Director Cheri Henderson. Unico Bank has teamed up with the chamber to support local restaurants by purchasing several restaurant gift cards to use as hole prizes and attendance awards.

Other prizes include a Yeti Cooler donated by First State Community Bank; speakers from Cricket Wireless; glass water bottles from Linda Moran with Clubhouse Events and Catering; gift certificate from The Lunch Lady Food Truck and Catering; and golf tee key chains from American Heritage Abstract.

There will also be cash prizes for individual flights.