Desloge Chamber's golf tournament set forJune 1
0 comments

Desloge Chamber's golf tournament set forJune 1

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Desloge Chamber's golf tournament on June 1

The Desloge Chamber of Commerce is hosting its four-person scramble golf tournament on June 1 at Terre du Lac Golf and Country Club.

The cost is $325 per team or $100 to sponsor a hole. Registration is at 9:15 a.m. Tee time is 10 a.m. and lunch will be provided at 11:30 a.m.

Prizes will be a little different this year, according to Desloge Chamber Director Cheri Henderson. Unico Bank has teamed up with the chamber to support local restaurants by purchasing several restaurant gift cards to use as hole prizes and attendance awards.

Other prizes include a Yeti Cooler donated by First State Community Bank; speakers from Cricket Wireless; glass water bottles from Linda Moran with Clubhouse Events and Catering; gift certificate from The Lunch Lady Food Truck and Catering; and golf tee key chains from American Heritage Abstract.

There will also be cash prizes for individual flights.

Hole sponsors include American Family – Hannah Mahaney Agency; Berrett; Bryant Restoration; Cricket Wireless; First State Community Bank; Gannon; Henderson; IMO’s Pizza; Judge King; Parkland Health Center; and Scism. Food donors include Park Hills and Farmington County Marts; Desloge McDonald’s; Desloge Walmart; Grey Eagle; Hub’s Pub and Grill; Bonne Terre Save-A-Lot; and The Lunch Lady Food Truck and Catering.

For more information call 573-431-3006 or e-mail director@deslogechamber.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Many hair salons reopen
Local Business

Many hair salons reopen

As the state slowly reopens this week Phase One-style, area hair salons are fielding calls from clients who are enthusiastic about booking app…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News