Developer says it will build container facility at Jefferson County port

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A developer says it will build a new port facility in Herculaneum to handle container cargo to and from the Gulf of Mexico, officials announced Friday.

The container-on-vessel port facility along the Mississippi River will be able to handle vessels larger and faster than the typical river barge and will transport shipping containers full of goods to and from the Gulf of Mexico.

The facility will be built on more than 300 acres owned by Doe Run Co. and Fred Weber Inc.’s Riverview Commerce Park. Texas-based Hawtex Development Corp. will lead the development, along with Fred Weber Inc. and Riverview Commerce Park.

Officials from Hawtex, the Jefferson County Port Authority and other organizations announced the project at a press conference Friday.

Officials do not know when construction could start, nor how much the project will cost. But Hawtex President James Hurley said his company’s goal is to have the facility operating by late 2024.

Regional officials from the St. Louis Freightway and local ports have long pushed for container traffic on the Mississippi River as an alternative for shippers seeking to avoid logjams on the coastal ports.

The specialized vessels, developed by Florida-based American Patriot Container Transport, are too large to get through the Mississippi River lock and dam system that starts north of St. Louis, making the Jefferson County area a logical place to locate a loading and unloading hub, fed by rail, barge and truck, officials said previously.

Mark Schlinkmann of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

