Discover Home Care, a home-health agency in Fredericktown, has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards.
Discover serves Madison, St. Francois, Perry, Bollinger, Wayne and Iron counties.
The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care. Discover underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite review in late October. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with home health standards spanning several areas.
“I am honored to see the Discover Home Care home health team achieve the honor of accreditation through the Joint Commission and receive the Gold Seal of Approval,” said Brandi Tabor, Discover’s CEO and administrator. Tabor is a board certified adult/geriatric primary care nurse practitioner with certifications in hospice, palliative, wound care and oncology.
Discover Home Care’s team has accomplished many goals in the eight months the company has been seeing patients, Tabor said, adding Discover has developed a team of experienced and knowledgeable experts prepared to deliver quality rehabilitative care, as well as palliative care.
You have free articles remaining.
“It makes me proud to see this team develop individualized care plans for their patients and work toward patient-established goals,” Tabor said. “I am most proud of this team for setting a high standard for collaborating with our patients' physicians and other services to provide continuity of care in all aspects of our patients' healthcare.”
The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess and improve performance. The surveyors also conducted on-site observations and interviews.
“As a private accreditor, the Joint Commission surveys health care organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible,” says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations and chief nursing executive of the Joint Commission. “We commend Discover Home Care for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care.”
In the future, Discover Home Care will be building its teams and patient caseloads.
“In addition to our rehabilitation and palliative care teams, we are currently working on teams that will focus on gaps in the care our communities receive,” Tabor said. “Focusing on the active Discover Home Care awarded accreditation from the Joint Commission problems faced by healthcare consumers locally will reduce complications and safety concerns, allowing our local patients to remain in their homes independently for longer periods of time and hopefully their entire lives”.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.