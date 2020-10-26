Distelhorst to lead newspapers

Lee Enterprises announced Monday that it has named Michael Distelhorst president and director of local advertising sales for the Daily Journal, which has its main office at 1513 St. Joe Drive in Park Hills.

Distelhorst succeeds General Manager Melissa Bellew, who has left the company.

“I am confident Michael will make an immediate impact at the Daily Journal as well as the newspaper's entire coverage area,” said Lee Group Publisher Cathy Hughes. “His knowledge of digital products coupled with his newspaper experience will provide solutions-based programs and products to the business community in St. Francois and its surrounding counties.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Distelhorst most recently was group publisher for Gannett’s Coastal North Carolina Group. His career also includes publisher of Hearst Newspapers’ West Texas Publishing Group and vice president of advertising and revenue development for the Amarillo Globe-News in Amarillo, Texas.

“There is great opportunity in our industry as our digital platforms continue to expand and grow audience,” Distelhorst said. “I am eager to connect with the team in Park Hills and begin moving forward.”

He also will oversee the Farmington Press and the Democrat News in Fredericktown.

Distelhorst has served as a director on a number of boards including the North Carolina Press Association, the United Way Cape Fear Area Cabinet, and the Midland (Texas) Chamber of Commerce. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Central College in Pella, Iowa.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0