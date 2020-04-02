Dix Garden Center open for business

As city and state parks close or limit access, increasing numbers of people may find themselves spending outdoor time in their own “parks” — their yards and gardens. One local, seasonal standby is ready to help Parkland residents reconnect with the growing season.
Dix Garden Center, operated spring through fall by MCII Sheltered Workshop at 1430 E. Main St. in Park Hills, opened its doors to the public Wednesday. It is scheduled to be open April 1 - June 30, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday.
Under state guidelines, retailers that sell plants for food are designated as essential businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines from the state.
Manager Dena Williamson, who has more than 25 years in the nursery business and three seasons with Dix Garden Center, said the outdoor shop has already fielded several calls asking when — and whether — the popular seasonal nursery will be open.
“We're just ramping up for a really good season,” Williamson said. “At first we thought we might not do very well because no one's getting out. But then we were deemed essential because of the vegetables and the fruit. And some people rely on that for canning and for their gardens, you know, it's edibles that that you might rely on all year, so because of that, we're deemed essential.”
Williamson said being outdoors should help with social distancing as long as customers and employees stay 6 feet apart. She said if the center becomes too crowded, the gate might be closed to allow a more limited number of shoppers in at one time.
“And then the registers, we're going to have ‘line starts here,’ so that we don't have people jammed up right next to each other, although Walmart, I mean, you're right behind them in line,” she said. “So we're gonna try to take a little safer approach. It also helps that we’re outside in the fresh air and the sun.” Williamson added that carts will be wiped down on a regular basis.
Tomatoes, squash and herbs will be a part of the first shipment, as well as a few hanging baskets, vinca, some petunias, salvia and alyssum.
“Berries, I have gallon-size blackberries, blueberries and grapes coming in,” she said. “We’ll have a few indoor plants and tropical, not many of those at first, since the average date of our last frost is around the middle of April."
Many new things will be added this year.
Williamson said she’s ordered new and different tropical plants “like the kind you’d see in Hawaii,” she’s expanded offerings of succulents for fairy gardeners, and Missouri native plants will have their own special section. She said she’s considering adding bushes to the inventory, to see how they sell.
To encourage more people to start gardening and planting, whether in the ground or in pots, she said she plans to sell soil and mulch this year.
Vegetable plants from local Mennonites will be on the shelves. “They’re so nice, it’ll be so cool to see their plants out there,” she said. She’s also featuring locally sourced honey.
Williamson is introducing hanging dispensers for printed handouts so gardeners are better informed about Missouri natives, the best plants for hummingbirds and butterflies, and considerations to be taken on annuals and perennials.
“People get easily mixed up on annuals and perennials,” she said. “Annuals are good for one season, while perennials come back year after year.”
She said ferns should arrive around April 10.
“We go through a ton of ferns, I’ve ordered 200 right off the bat”—and there should be plenty of hanging baskets for Mother’s Day.
“We have customers that are excited, I’m excited,” she said. “It’s just nice to have something normal, and opening up the garden center makes it feel like spring.
“This corona thing, it's not going to stop gardeners from gardening, that’s what they do, this is their thing. They want to get their hands in the soil and on those plants.”
