Dix Garden Center open for business

Williamson said being outdoors should help with social distancing as long as customers and employees stay 6 feet apart. She said if the center becomes too crowded, the gate might be closed to allow a more limited number of shoppers in at one time.

“And then the registers, we're going to have ‘line starts here,’ so that we don't have people jammed up right next to each other, although Walmart, I mean, you're right behind them in line,” she said. “So we're gonna try to take a little safer approach. It also helps that we’re outside in the fresh air and the sun.” Williamson added that carts will be wiped down on a regular basis.

Tomatoes, squash and herbs will be a part of the first shipment, as well as a few hanging baskets, vinca, some petunias, salvia and alyssum.

“Berries, I have gallon-size blackberries, blueberries and grapes coming in,” she said. “We’ll have a few indoor plants and tropical, not many of those at first, since the average date of our last frost is around the middle of April."

Many new things will be added this year.