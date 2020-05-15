Doe Run Raceway open but with limits

She said their insurance company, who has been great to work with in this process, also provided signs to put up all around the raceway to remind people to stay six feet apart.

“In concession stand lines, we have put those signs, as well as Xs on the ground to symbolize six feet,” Patterson said. “We have taken away any kind of self-serve thing.”

Instead of having a condiment and napkin station, they are providing individual packets and handing napkins to each customer.

There is also hand sanitizer everywhere, from the ticket window to the concession stand. The bathrooms also have a hand-washing station.

As far as the pit area goes, they have an official who wanders around and reminds people not to gather.

They have about 15 acres to work with, so they were able to make sure parking was adequately spaced.

“Racing fans are pretty hardcore,” Patterson said. “They’ve all been great and understanding.”

Doe Run wasn't the only area racetrack that opened last weekend.

A representative from the Bonne Terre Drag Strip said they are following state guidelines.