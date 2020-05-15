Doe Run Raceway open but with limits

For the first time in almost five years, the Doe Run Raceway was open last Friday for racing. Things look a little different now, thanks to COVID-19.
Nicole Patterson and her fiancé, Tommy Harris, took over the raceway in February.
“We had a lot of hurdles and remodels and updates,” Patterson said, “and we pushed and got it all done.”
The grandstands hold about 1,500 people, Patterson said, but they are limiting the number of tickets to 500. She estimates they had about 350 fans for their opening night.
“Just to provide that opportunity for social distancing,” Patterson added.
The Missouri recovery plan does not have a limit on the size of gatherings as long as venues can maintain social distancing.
Patterson said they have been working closely with their insurance company and the St. Francois County Health Center to come up with ways they can maintain social distancing and protect the fans and participants from spreading the virus.
Their insurance company has provided a release form, which states that they aren’t sick and will maintain social distancing, that each person who enters must sign.
“That way we have a record of who has been there each night,” Patterson said.
She said their insurance company, who has been great to work with in this process, also provided signs to put up all around the raceway to remind people to stay six feet apart.
“In concession stand lines, we have put those signs, as well as Xs on the ground to symbolize six feet,” Patterson said. “We have taken away any kind of self-serve thing.”
Instead of having a condiment and napkin station, they are providing individual packets and handing napkins to each customer.
There is also hand sanitizer everywhere, from the ticket window to the concession stand. The bathrooms also have a hand-washing station.
As far as the pit area goes, they have an official who wanders around and reminds people not to gather.
They have about 15 acres to work with, so they were able to make sure parking was adequately spaced.
“Racing fans are pretty hardcore,” Patterson said. “They’ve all been great and understanding.”
Doe Run wasn't the only area racetrack that opened last weekend.
A representative from the Bonne Terre Drag Strip said they are following state guidelines.
St. Francois County Raceway did not respond to an interview request.
Despite the state’s plan, the health center still recommends that residents stick to gatherings under 10 people, Director Amber Elliot said. This is in-line with national guidelines.
But the health center is working alongside the venues that are opening.
“The most important thing is that we are social distancing,” Elliott said. “And large crowds are certainly hard to control to ensure that. We want to, as a first step, work with businesses to help them, give guidelines, help them strategize, provide technical assistance. We can’t do it for them, but we can help them on their paths.”
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.