Dogs n Suds sits empty with plans to be torn down

"When you had free time, the guys or girls would get out and lean against their car and then you would talk and hear the music during our free time," Tripp said. "That was something that was always fun. It was always a good time talking to friends when they would come down and visit with us."

Stafford said the sixties were a neat time. She said the sixties were so simple.

"It was a social spot," Stafford said. "Back in the sixties, it wasn't unusual, especially on the holiday weekends, for the lots to be double parked on both sides."

Stafford was one of several who found love during their time working at Dog n Suds. She met, her now husband, Danny in 1966, when she helped him with his car.

"I always worked inside. I always told my brother I didn't want to be a car hop," Stafford said. "Car hops made 50 cents an hour, but I got 75 cents because I wouldn't get tips working inside. So one day, I was working and a car hop came in while I was washing mugs and said there were some boys outside with a flat tire and they wouldn't believe her. I said by golly I'll go out there and help them."

Stafford said that was when she met Danny and his cousin Harry.