Dollar General opens outside Farmington

In time for holiday shopping, a new Dollar General store located at 4683 Highway O outside Farmington opened last week.

It's located at the junction of D and O highways and according to the corporate website, will be open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.

Dollar General stores stock household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more.

According to a corporate news release, about 75% of the American population within five miles of a Dollar General.

The store is expected to employ approximately six to ten people, depending on the need. Dollar General also continues to hire new full- and part-time employees across its store, distribution and private fleet networks. The company says it provides employees with competitive wages, award-winning training and development programs and benefits including day-one telemedicine eligibility and Dollar General’s Employee Assistance Foundation. The corporation offers health insurance coverage options, 401K savings and retirement plans, tuition reimbursement, paid parental leave and adoption assistance to eligible employees. Interested candidates can review and apply for available positions online.