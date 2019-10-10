The Donut Palace is back in business.
New owners Anthony and Chan Men opened the business a few weeks ago and haven’t slowed down since. They moved to the area from Massachusetts.
They start making donuts well before their 5 a.m. opening seven days a week. Everything is handmade fresh every day.
Customers visit the donut shop inside or drive-thru steadily to purchase classic tasty treats in a variety of flavors. Traditional options include glazed; chocolate, cherry, vanilla and maple iced; sprinkles, peanuts and coconut; cake and iced cake; twists; long johns; Bavarian, chocolate, white fluff and raspberry jelly-filled; cinnamon rolls; apple and cherry fritters; bear claws; cinnamon and chocolate twists; and donut holes.
Top selling items are glazed, chocolate, bear claws and any of the long johns.
There are creative combinations, too, such as the customer-favorite bacon maple long john.
The owners stay busy from the time they open until closing. Hours are 5 a.m. daily until noon Monday through Thursday and until 1 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
The locally-owned donut shop has something to satisfy every sweet tooth. They serve warm, delicious, made-to-order breakfast sandwiches plus a variety of drinks including coffee, hot chocolate, milk, juice, bottled water, energy and Starbucks bottled drinks.
The Donut Palace – located at 1414 St. Joe Drive in Park Hills – is the donut shop where “the customer is still king.”
