DPHA talks free wifi for downtown Park Hills

Outdoor Wi-Fi routers can be set up on utility poles or the sides of downtown buildings to provide internet service to shoppers. 

 Bobby Radford, Daily Journal

During the recent Downtown Park Hills Association meeting, several topics were discussed including free Wi-Fi.

As DPHA President David Easter explained, “One of the projects for this year is to see if we can get free Wi-Fi in the downtown area.”

Easter informed the association that City Councilman Alan Coleman told him of some grants to look into that could possibly help with the project. Easter also said he would be contacting some of the businesses downtown to see if they may be able to help in any way.

Tamara Coleman explained that there is a large AT&T hub located downtown, and the possibility was raised in the meeting about AT&T working with the city or the DPHA for implementing the free Wi-Fi network that could span the downtown district.

“This is going to take a little bit of time,” said Easter, “... but my goal is to try to get this all done by the end of the year. This is not going to be a simple task but I think it’s a worthwhile one for the downtown area.”

The DPHA members believe free Wi-Fi will undoubtedly be a welcomed incentive to not only shop downtown, but an incentive for future businesses to move into a district that provides free Wi-Fi for shoppers. 

