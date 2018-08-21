Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Parkland Health Center has welcomed Melissa Rooney, MD to its medical staff.

Dr. Rooney is board certified in internal medicine, hematology and oncology and will see patients at Parkland Cancer Center, located at Parkland Health Center in Bonne Terre.

Dr. Rooney earned her doctor of medicine degree at Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine. Post-graduate training includes a residency in internal medicine at Washington University School of Medicine (WUSM) and a fellowship in hematology/oncology at WUSM. She has served as instructor of medicine at WUSM.

Dr. Rooney has received numerous honors and awards and is a member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology. She joins four additional hematology/oncology specialists who treat patients at Parkland Cancer Center.

John Spurgin, RN, manager, Parkland Cancer Center, stated, “We are very pleased that Dr. Rooney has joined us. With her on board, we have a total of five oncologists seeing patients. This enables us to increase our clinic schedule from four to five days per week.”

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments