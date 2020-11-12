Eat, stay, and play at Arcadia Academy

As if renovating Arcadia Academy wasn’t enough in and of itself, Katherine Rouse and her husband, Darwin, just keep finding projects and expanding.
The couple purchased the historic former Catholic girls school in Iron County from her parents in 2011.
Along with her family, they have invested almost two decades in bringing the eight buildings and 20-acre campus – which has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places – back to life.
Founded in 1847 as Arcadia College, the original building was a Methodist high school until the Civil War, when it was used as a hospital for Union troops. In 1877, the Ursuline Catholic Sisters bought the campus and spent the next 100 years expanding it and using it as a girls school. The last class graduated in 1971 and it was used as a convent until a private investor bought it in 1992.
In 1999, Katherine’s parents bought the Academy and moved her family here from Utah. The family spent the next nine years repairing the dilapidated buildings, cleaning up the grounds, and opening a restaurant and bakery, Thee Abbey Kitchen, and an antique mall in the space to make it a destination place.
Her parents decided to retire and put the Academy on the market in 2008. Three years later, with no takers, Katherine and her husband decided to leave their lives in St. Louis behind and continue the dream.
Like she did as a teenager, her three children are now growing up at and helping around the Academy.
“They definitely get a very well-rounded education,” Katherine said.
In the past nine years, the family has been busy expanding Thee Abbey Kitchen into catering, starting a creamery, turning both the priest house and laundry house into an elegant bed and breakfast, bringing live entertainment back to the theater, and turning St. Joseph Chapel and the entire campus into a premier wedding venue.
The chapel, built in 1908 and often called the hidden gem of Iron County, houses exquisite stained glass windows of saints done by St. Louis’ Emil Frei and a vintage pipe organ donated by a church in Cape Girardeau.
Katherine has gone to painstaking measures to keep the campus as authentic as possible as they renovate, like hunting down the original seats from the theater.
You can book a tour of the campus to learn all about the history and to see the buildings. Then you can enjoy a cinnamon roll as big as your face or some homemade custard when you get done. You can even call to request a lantern-led haunted tour.
“I've never seen anything and I've been here 21 years,” Katherine added.
But that doesn’t stop people from looking.
The family’s latest venture is the Arcadia Valley Bungalows, located just a couple of blocks from the Academy. They are eight – soon to be nine – bungalow-style cottages that they have renovated to be vacation rental houses. They were apartments before the family bought them in 2016.
They’ve put in all new electrical and plumbing and updated the interiors of the houses, but have left the integrity of the outside.
“They're 1915, old, vintage-style, bungalow-style houses, so they're really cool,” she said. “It's very unique.”
Each bungalow comes with a fully-equipped kitchen. There is an outdoor pool and a hot tub. And this year, they have added a fire pit with wooden swings around it to the pavilion area. Guests can also order food to be delivered from Thee Abbey Kitchen.
“So they're perfect for couple getaways, girlfriend getaways, family reunions,” she said. “When we have a wedding, sometimes they'll rent them all out.”
Their lodging numbers have been up a little bit this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I don't know if it's because people have been planning in-state trips instead of out-of-state,” Katherine said. “I've seen a lot of traffic from St. Louis.”
But the pandemic has taken a toll on most of their business.
“So you're coming out of the winter frost and then bam,” Rouse said. “It was all new and I didn't know what to think. It was a little bit scary, but we just kept our faith up.”
They normally do about 15 to 20 weddings per year, but they’ve only done five this year.
“I would say the businesses that we have that COVID’s affected the most would definitely be our wedding business, also our catering business because groups aren't getting together,” she said.
It’s also affected their dine-in restaurant and the number of tours they’ve done.
They also haven’t been hosting theater and music performances like they normally do. They have continued with murder mystery theater performances, but have cut in half the number of participants allowed, which means they have had to raise the price by $5.
Their next dinner theater event – "Prescription Bunker" – is 6 p.m. Saturday. It’s $40, which includes a four-course dinner. Then at 6 p.m. on Dec. 5 and Dec. 12, it will be "Murder on 34th Street."
Thee Abbey Kitchen will still be hosting a traditional all-you-can-eat Thanksgiving Day Feast on Nov. 26 for $19.99. Reservations are required.
But things are still pretty different.
“I was telling my husband, I said, ‘the one thing that's a lot different this time of year is, normally, we would be booking holiday parties like crazy,’” she said. “We have nothing booked this year, no parties at all. So that's the first year that we haven't done that. Hopefully, we'll get a couple, at least.”
Despite the down year, the family has decided to take a leap of faith and start their next project.
Hoping to capitalize on tourism from the new Shepherd Mountain Bike Park, they have bought the old Alco building at the base of the mountain with 22,000 square-feet of retail space. They are still dreaming about all the space could be a place for bikers to grab a snack and to catch a shuttle up the mountain, a hub for information about attractions in the area, and a place for those who accompany the bikers to hang out and shop. There will also be leasable space.
“So we're kind of trying to market, not only to the bikers themselves, but the bikers’ families or friends that are coming with them,” she said.
Her brother-in-law plans to open a bike shop in the space.
“He's coming out from Utah to do that,” she explained. “He has experience. He used to own and operate a bike shop for years out in Utah.”
They are planning to open the space in the spring, when the bike park is set to open.
For Katherine and her family, all of these projects are a labor of love.
“We love the community,” she said. “We love being a part of this area. It's beautiful. We're right in the center of some of Southeast Missouri’s most prominent state parks, six miles from Elephant Rocks State Park and not too far from the highest point in Missouri.”
To find more info about the Academy or to book a room or bungalow, visit the Academy’s website at http://www.arcadiaacademy.com/. To make reservations for one of the murder mystery events or the Thanksgiving dinner, call or text 314-960-1983.
