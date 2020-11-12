Eat, stay, and play at Arcadia Academy

“I was telling my husband, I said, ‘the one thing that's a lot different this time of year is, normally, we would be booking holiday parties like crazy,’” she said. “We have nothing booked this year, no parties at all. So that's the first year that we haven't done that. Hopefully, we'll get a couple, at least.”

Despite the down year, the family has decided to take a leap of faith and start their next project.

Hoping to capitalize on tourism from the new Shepherd Mountain Bike Park, they have bought the old Alco building at the base of the mountain with 22,000 square-feet of retail space. They are still dreaming about all the space could be a place for bikers to grab a snack and to catch a shuttle up the mountain, a hub for information about attractions in the area, and a place for those who accompany the bikers to hang out and shop. There will also be leasable space.

“So we're kind of trying to market, not only to the bikers themselves, but the bikers’ families or friends that are coming with them,” she said.

Her brother-in-law plans to open a bike shop in the space.

“He's coming out from Utah to do that,” she explained. “He has experience. He used to own and operate a bike shop for years out in Utah.”