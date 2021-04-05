 Skip to main content
EBO MD welcomes new nurse practitioner
Melissa Jordan, FNP

 submitted photo

EBO MD of Fredericktown recently welcomed nurse practitioner Melissa Jordan, FNP, to its team of primary care providers.

Jordan earned her Bachelor of Science in nursing from Central Methodist University in Fayette and her master’s degree in nursing from Maryville University in St. Louis. She completed a clinical rotation in family practice and pediatrics at Madison Medical Center in Fredericktown and her clinical in women’s health at Bloomsdale Women’s Clinic in Bloomsdale.

“I became a nurse practitioner to deliver compassionate, quality care to patients of all ages,” Jordan said. “I look forward to serving the Fredericktown community for all their primary care needs.”

Nurse practitioners have undergone advanced training and are able to diagnose and treat illnesses and injuries, order lab work and imaging tests, and write prescriptions. They can manage many health conditions, provide health education and help patients with disease prevention.

For more information about an EBO MD membership or to schedule an appointment, call 573-561-5051 or visit doyouebo.com.

