Employees of the Month named at SMMHC

Bamby Miller, employee health Nurse Supervisor, has been named Southeast Missouri Mental Health Center Employee of the Month for March. Miller was recognized for her positive team attitude while providing consistent coverage in the clinic by stepping up when staff were out.

Julie Johnson, ASOA, has been selected Southeast Missouri Health Center Employee of the Month for May. She was recognized for always being courteous and willing to lend a hand when help is needed navigating CareWare. She is said to make certain information is understood and always responds to emails and phone calls in a timely manner.