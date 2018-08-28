Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Krissy Bender-Crice has been named Southeast Missouri Mental Health Center Employee of the Month for July.

Bender-Crice was recognized for her efforts at making everyone feel part of the team and encouraging input from all.

Misty Mackinnon, SA I, has been selected Southeast Missouri Mental Health Center Employee of the Month for August.

Mackinnon was recognized for her positive attitude with clients and co-workers.

