Family Video closing all locations

Just a month after the Family Video in Park Hills closed its doors, it was announced Tuesday that the Farmington location — as well as all the chain's other locations — will also be shutting down for good.

Citing ongoing changes in the movie industry and the ways in which viewers receive their entertainment, Keith Hoogland of Highland Ventures LTD, the video store chain's parent company, regretfully acknowledged that all of its locations will officially close.

"Today, I have to make the difficult announcement that we are closing all Family Video locations," Hoogland said in a statement regarding the impending closure. "The impact of COVID-19, not only in foot traffic but also in the lack of movie releases, pushed us to the end of an era."

According to Hoogland, Family Video opened for business 42 years go, beginning with "a handful" of 500-square-foot video rental locations, and eventually growing to 800 stores — some of which had as much as 7,000 square-feet of video rental and retail space. It was reportedly the largest privately-owned video retailer and at present has more than 575 locations. It was one of the largest video retailers in the U.S. with locations in 21 states.