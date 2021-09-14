Farmington Chamber hosts food trucks, non-profits Thursday

The Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce will be hosting their Business and Community Luncheon at noon Thursday at the Centene Center, this time with a twist.

The normal luncheon has a featured speaker who talks about their specialty or business and how it relates to Farmington and the chamber members. However, this luncheon will be more informal and in the form of a public setting.

Several food trucks will be set up outside for attendees and inside will be tables with representatives from various non-profit organizations in the area. The organizations will have representatives present to answer questions and give attendees the ability to network.

The organizations are CASA of the Parkland, Dress 2 Impress Resale, East Missouri Action Agency, First Baptist Church of Farmington, Good Shepherd Children and Family Services, Great Mines Health Care, Help the Hungry Bake Sale, LIFE, Inc., Mineral Area College, Mineral Area Council on the Arts, Parkland Pregnancy Resource Center, Presbyterian Children’s Home and Services, St. Francois County Mental Health Board, Shared Blessings Transitional Housing, Southeast Economic Development Fund, Inc. (SEEDS$), Southeast Missouri Behavioral Health, and United Way of St. Francois County.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

