Farmington chamber swears in board

“You know, like many of our manufacturers, restaurants, banks, retail stores, you name it, every one of us had to adapt in 2020 just to survive,” he said. “You know, I think the small business owners, though, we were really prepared for that and didn’t know it.

"We have to adapt every day. I was kinda’ blown away just watching on Facebook, just throughout town, and watching how all the businesses adapted just to keep the doors open and to serve their customers. It was pretty awesome. That’s what I think makes America great. That’s why small business is the backbone of our country.

"It was a challenge, but yet like in any situation you’ve got to find the good, and 2020 allowed me to do that personally. I got to spend more time with my wife, our kids. I got to slow down a little bit. It also really helped me to understand not to take things for granted — like spending time with friends, family, even our in-laws, because if you don’t get to do those things, you kinda’ miss it. I hope that things get back to normal. I know it will be a new normal, but we’ll make the best of it.”

Morrison congratulated Hente and Thomas for their ability to adapt to the unexpected challenges that came with a worldwide pandemic.