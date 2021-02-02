Farmington chamber swears in board

The Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce officially began the new year with a Business & Community Luncheon held at noon on Jan. 21 at Centene Center.
It was one of the rare luncheons held by the civic organization due to the pandemic and because of this several safeguards were put in place — no more than 50 were allowed to attend and tables were set far apart to aid in social distancing. Meals were ordered in advance and paid online to avoid lines during the meeting and attendees were asked to wear masks.
Allison Sheets, immediate past chair of the chamber’s board of directors, welcomed members to the luncheon and offered her take on the chamber’s events and activities.
“It’s been a trying year, as we’ve heard time and time again since March,” she said. “I just want to truly thank [Director of Events Cassie Thomas]. Cassie just celebrated her first full year at the chamber on Nov. 1 and [Executive Director Candy Hente] celebrated her first full year as executive director Oct. 20. So, what a year it’s been. They have accomplished so much. We’re so proud of this team of dynamic ladies.”
Sheets noted that despite the pandemic, the chamber had experienced growth in its membership and made tweaks to both its mission and vision statements, among other changes.
“As far as accomplishments for 2020, we ended up with 414 members,” she said. “We continue to grow in our marketing reach with 6,000 followers and 5,000 ‘likes’ on our Facebook page. We’ve developed a new vision statement: ‘Opening Doors for Business Prosperity in the Farmington Region,' as well as a new mission statement: ‘Advancing Business — Strengthening Community.’
“We launched a brand new chamber website and made updates to the chamber office. I encourage everybody to stop in and see the new remodeling of the chamber office. And that’s a wonderful meeting room for you all if you need to get away from your offices for a retreat. Check out the new remodeled space.”
She noted that the chamber had represented the region’s interest by participating in the Missouri State Chamber Federation’s legislative priority session, and in lieu of the annual spring awards banquet, created a “Celebration of Success” video recognizing this year’s honorees. The chamber also held its annual business expo, golf tournament, and Christmas parade.
“Then finally, they implemented the ‘Doors on Tour’ that highlighted the local businesses in artists with 19 doors displayed throughout the community,” Sheets said. “Oh, and one more big one — they developed the ‘Eat, Shop, Play in the Parkland’ app. Actually, not developed that, but partnered with and got that out to everybody. And that is an awesome app. I check that out about weekly as to what is going on. So, spread the word about that great app and invite people to our beautiful Parkland.”
Sheets introduced the chamber board’s 2021 chair, Chris Morrison, who offered the crowd a different perspective on the challenges faced by local business owners over the previous year.
“You know, like many of our manufacturers, restaurants, banks, retail stores, you name it, every one of us had to adapt in 2020 just to survive,” he said. “You know, I think the small business owners, though, we were really prepared for that and didn’t know it.
"We have to adapt every day. I was kinda’ blown away just watching on Facebook, just throughout town, and watching how all the businesses adapted just to keep the doors open and to serve their customers. It was pretty awesome. That’s what I think makes America great. That’s why small business is the backbone of our country.
"It was a challenge, but yet like in any situation you’ve got to find the good, and 2020 allowed me to do that personally. I got to spend more time with my wife, our kids. I got to slow down a little bit. It also really helped me to understand not to take things for granted — like spending time with friends, family, even our in-laws, because if you don’t get to do those things, you kinda’ miss it. I hope that things get back to normal. I know it will be a new normal, but we’ll make the best of it.”
Morrison congratulated Hente and Thomas for their ability to adapt to the unexpected challenges that came with a worldwide pandemic.
“Candy and Cassie did an awesome job getting us through that,” he said. “Many of those things Allison already mentioned, but when the pandemic hit, they really had to, kinda’ on the fly, figure out what to do. From visiting with Candy, I know she mentioned there were some things she wishes we would have thought about at the time, but you know what? We did so much, it was kind of an unprecedented thing for us to go through.
“But the things that they did do, which I think all the businesses would appreciate — Farmington Region Food to Go — that grew to over 4,500 members and helped promote local restaurants. Just their ability to get the information out on the CARES Act, PPP, SBA assistance. I know [Vice President Andy Buchanan] was a big help with that too with [First State Community Bank]. They spearheaded the ‘Support the Frontline in the Parkland’ initiative — just recognizing all of our frontline workers which we can’t thank enough.
“I think they contacted every chamber member, maintained as many meetings as they could via Zoom which can be a challenge. The virtual tours of businesses when you guys went out on Facebook and did that. Thank you, guys for your leadership in 2020. I know that 2021 is going to be great.”
After Morrison addressed the chamber, Hente led a swearing in ceremony for the 2021 board of directors. Taking their oath of office were Sheets and Morrison, along with Vice Chair of Community and Member Engagement Andy Buchanan, Dr. Aaron Baker, Dr. Kelly Gabel, Rocky Good, Jessica Horton, Heather Marler, Brian McNamara, Cheryl Snead, Kristen White, Brent Williams, and new directors Tim Morgan and Teri Morton. Dr. Karen Melton, another new chamber director, and Vice Chair of Business Development and Advocacy Larry Joseph were not sworn in as they were unable to attend the meeting.
Also during the meeting, Hente presented Kelly Cummings with the chamber's Ambassador of the Year award.
