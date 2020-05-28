Farmington escape room business expanding

The Parkland area’s only escape room business is getting an update.
Outer Edge Escape Games, formerly Decoded, has moved out of The Factory into the former ABC Schoolhouse and Child Care Center building at 101 Hyler Drive in Farmington.
The building is currently being renovated and owners Philip and Stacey Goggin are aiming for a staggered opening. They are hoping to open the virtual reality room by the end of May with the other rooms following after.
The relocation of the business, which opened in September 2018, allows for more clues and puzzles and larger rooms.
“We were basically landlocked where we were at there in The Factory,” Philip said. “It was a great starter location but we were kind of limited on certain things. So in order to really improve some of our infrastructure and kind of address some of the feedback that our players would like to see, the only way that we could really do this was to have a place of our own with a little more space to do what we needed to do.”
Some of the feedback they had received about the old space was the distracting noise level so the rooms in the new building will be soundproofed.
The larger space will also allow for new adventures.
“The larger the gameplay area, it lets you have more capability, it makes that the adventure that you're immersing yourself into expand out more,” Philip said. “As people start to have certain expectations of what escape rooms are, their expectations go up and so the quality of game that we have to offer also needs to go up with that.”
The new space will have four escape rooms, one more than before. They don’t plan to continue the bank vault game, but the Houdini room will continue with updates.
The VR room will now have room for four players and will feature a new game, Archer.
“The company we work with is always developing new games, so we're going to continue to have new games come out for that,” Philip added.
There will be two new rooms, one of which will be in all black and white.
“There's no color in the room,” Philip said. “It’s a very, a very unique experience to the mind to see and try to comprehend or think without colors. It's real neat.”
They are still deciding on the last room.
As for his favorite, it’s tough for him to choose.
“I like the virtual reality because it allows you as the player to really experience things that you simply cannot duplicate in the real world,” Philip said. “There's just the puzzles, the way that everything flows together. You just simply cannot duplicate that, it's not possible. So I love that that it takes you to really imaginative places beyond the physical.”
Stepping back into Houdini’s Workshop is hard to beat.
“But I really liked Houdini's Workshop the most of all the rooms that we have had,” Philip added, “simply because, with Houdini being such a known figure, to be able to kind of step into his world and see this room that has this Old World feel that's not something that you get to experience on a daily basis. So it gets to take you somewhere that you're not used to.”
The larger space will also allow for the addition of a new challenge, Outer Edge Axe Throwing, which has been over a year in the making. After trying it out in St. Louis in early 2019 and talking with friends in the industry and tossing out the idea to customers, they decided to move forward with the idea in their relocation plans.
Philip thinks this up and coming trend complements the other entertainment they have to offer.
“We think it's a very sustainable trend just like bowling,” Philip said. “It's one thing where you can always go back and beat your personal best and challenge somebody new. And it's a very unique, visceral experience.”
The addition of axe throwing also led to the name change. They wanted a named that integrated both sides and wasn’t just specific to escape rooms.
The larger location will also allow for lease space, where possibly a restaurant or other complementary business could land.
Overall, the goal is to make a space for fun, family entertainment for all ages.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.