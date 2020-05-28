Farmington escape room business expanding

The new space will have four escape rooms, one more than before. They don’t plan to continue the bank vault game, but the Houdini room will continue with updates.

The VR room will now have room for four players and will feature a new game, Archer.

“The company we work with is always developing new games, so we're going to continue to have new games come out for that,” Philip added.

There will be two new rooms, one of which will be in all black and white.

“There's no color in the room,” Philip said. “It’s a very, a very unique experience to the mind to see and try to comprehend or think without colors. It's real neat.”

They are still deciding on the last room.

As for his favorite, it’s tough for him to choose.

“I like the virtual reality because it allows you as the player to really experience things that you simply cannot duplicate in the real world,” Philip said. “There's just the puzzles, the way that everything flows together. You just simply cannot duplicate that, it's not possible. So I love that that it takes you to really imaginative places beyond the physical.”

Stepping back into Houdini’s Workshop is hard to beat.