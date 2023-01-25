Farmington man starts shredding business

Farmington native Aaron Hargiss, 26, has recently launched a new business, Summit Shredding, and he’s excited about being able to bring a much-needed service to area businesses and individuals who don’t want to pay the higher prices charged by shredding companies in St. Louis.

“I grew up here and have lived in Farmington my entire life, as well as graduated from Farmington High School,” he said. “I finished my 60-hour block of college credits in high school and then, the following semester after high school, finished my associate degree at Mineral Area College. From there, I went to Southeast Missouri State University, where I studied business administration.

“I worked a little bit over at First State Community Bank in the Black Knight branch program in high school and thought that working in the banking world might be what I wanted to do. When I went to Cape for college, I started figuring out that maybe sales was where I’m at. I’m good at talking to people. I wanted to go that route. For the last five years — maybe closer to six years — I’ve been in sales.”

Hargiss admitted he has wanted to own his own business ever since he was a youngster.

“Going back to when I was like 10 years old, I wanted to own my own business,” he said. “I was flipping Pokémon cards at school or selling chocolate bars — you know, like those fundraising events in elementary school where you sell a box of chocolates. I don’t remember if it was when I was 8 or 9 years old, but I remember winning one of those little sling-shot monkeys and $50 cash. I’ve always been a super-motivated person and wanted to hustle to succeed. I didn’t come from a whole lot of money or anything like that, and I wanted to change that around for my family, so here we are.”

Asked how he came up with the idea of opening a shredding business, Hargiss said, “It was never anything that I really thought of. I just stumbled upon it. For the last 3 ½ to 4 years, I’ve been working for a company up in St. Louis selling copiers and doing information security on the network side of things. I had a lot of my clients up there asking me for the name of somebody to go to that could shred their paper. So, I did research on my own to find my customers the best option. I found out that there were only three or four options anywhere in the state of Missouri. From that, me being from Farmington, I wondered if anyone local did that. I found out that there’s not one option at all in a 45-50-mile radius of Farmington.

“I was already handing some customers over to some shredding companies that were national, like Iron Mountain Secure Shredding. I had a conversation with [Candy Hente, Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce executive director], and she said this was something that was really needed here locally. I’ve also had conversations with other business owners around here that this was something they needed. It just kind of sparked with me. I did my own research and checked out the market — my competition, pricing and things like that. I asked a bunch of my customers how their experiences have been with some of those big-box guys. I heard nothing but negative comments about the terrible experiences they’d had.”

Hargiss explained what happens once the paper has been shredded.

“The paper is shredded into tiny little strips that fill the back of our truck up to the top,” he said. “We have several different partners in the recycling industry. We take all of that paper and recycle it back into paper products. A fun fact is that our truck holds about 7,000 pounds of paper. Each time we fill it up and take it to the recycler, we’ll be able to save about 119 trees, which is super cool.”

Hargiss touts that Summit Shredding is the best local option for shredding services and offers a solid reason for his claim.

“We’re the best option because we are the only local option,” he said. “There are several companies up in the St. Louis region, as well as several big-box national companies. A lot of them don’t have the customer support that we’re going to have. Talking to several potential clients, I’ve found that some of these companies are charging outrageous fees.

“You’ve got environmental fees and gas surcharge fees that are, on average, resulting in around a 20% increase on their bill. On top of that, they have annual increases in the cost of their service. We will not be having any of that. We will not be raising your bill. We will not be including any of these crazy fees. We’re just going to make it one simple price and make it easy for both of us.”

Hargiss emphasized that Summit Shredding doesn’t limit its services to businesses.

“We offer our services for personal shredding too, not just for businesses,” he said. “I’ve had several people message me in the last 24 hours about personal shredding, so I want to make sure everyone knows we will be doing this.”

While Summit Shredding doesn't have an office space yet, Hargiss hopes to open one in the next year or so.

“Right now, we’re burning through money until we grow,” he said. “The good thing, though, is that with us being a mobile operation and our truck having a shredder in it, we don’t really need to have one yet. But we are looking. Obviously, by the end of 2023, we’re looking to have a physical address. I’m a customer service-centric guy. I can make this happen — treat people much better than they’re being treated right now. I’ll save them some money on top of that. Why wouldn’t they go with the local option?”

After performing research on the shredding industry, Hargiss has already set several long-term goals for Summit Shredding.

"As I was doing my market research, I made friends that are already in this industry that have built the same business I’m starting. They’re obviously not in competition with me. I’ve made friends in the Chicago, Illinois, area and some friends out in Pennsylvania and Kansas — probably five or six different people. All these guys have said where my amount of revenue per truck goes, so my goal is to hit a certain amount of revenue with this one truck and expand. The goal is to, at minimum, buy a new truck every two years and hopefully grow to a several million-dollar operation."

Hargiss is also planning for his business to raise funds for local charities and non-profits.

“I really want to help out somehow in the area,” he said. “Something that we are going to be doing — and we’re ready now — are some conjoined shredding events where we get a couple of businesses to come together, have us out to one of their properties, and have their clients and employees bring in canned food. In return, we’ll shred for their customers for free to raise money for local charities and non-profit organizations.”

For additional information about Summit Shredding, go to the company’s website at www.summitshredding.com, email Hargiss at aaron@summitshredding.com, or call the company directly at 573-915-2098. Summit Shredding also has a presence on Facebook and Instagram.