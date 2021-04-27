Farmington Presbyterian Manor receives customer experience award

Farmington Presbyterian Manor recently announced they received Pinnacle Quality Insight’s 2021 Customer Experience Award™. Qualifying for the award in both assisted living and health care, Farmington Presbyterian Manor officials said it displays a continued dedication to providing Best in Class senior healthcare services.

“The past year has been unlike anything I’ve experienced in my more than 40 years in senior living,” said Jane Hull, executive director. “The Customer Experience Award shows that our residents and their families continue to have faith in our ability to carry out our mission to provide quality senior services guided by Christian values.”

Throughout its 59-year history of serving the community, Farmington Presbyterian Manor has focused on ensuring that the individual needs of every resident are met. Over the course of 2020, a sampling of Farmington Presbyterian Manor’s residents and their families have participated in monthly telephone interviews that include open-ended questions, as well as the opportunity to rate the community in specific categories.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Every month, Farmington Presbyterian Manor has gathered its real-time survey results to gain a better understanding of the residents’ needs and make improvements when necessary.