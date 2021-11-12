Farmington Regional Chamber wins two awards at conference

The Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce (FRCC) recently won two awards for innovative projects, one that is now going nationwide, to promote Farmington and its businesses.

Executive Director Candy Hente said that FRCC received two awards from the Chamber of Commerce Executives of Missouri at its fall conference.

“One award was for the 'Eat, Shop, Play in the Parkland app' in the electronic communications,” she said.

According to Hente, the app — a first of its kind — has generated a lot of interest across the United States.

“During the pandemic, we called a small business task force meeting,” she said. “We were brainstorming about the reasons people do and do not shop local and we wanted a way to communicate with people about all of the shops that are available here and the prices and places to eat.

"A lot of times we overlook the very things that are right under our nose and we get stuck in a rut and go to the same few places. We also forget that we don’t have to go and order online or go to the city and it’s far more convenient to purchase it right here. Your tax dollars stay here and contribute to better roads and schools and emergency services here in our own city and county.”