Farmington Regional Chamber wins two awards at conference

The Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce (FRCC) recently won two awards for innovative projects, one that is now going nationwide, to promote Farmington and its businesses.
Executive Director Candy Hente said that FRCC received two awards from the Chamber of Commerce Executives of Missouri at its fall conference.
“One award was for the 'Eat, Shop, Play in the Parkland app' in the electronic communications,” she said.
According to Hente, the app — a first of its kind — has generated a lot of interest across the United States.
“During the pandemic, we called a small business task force meeting,” she said. “We were brainstorming about the reasons people do and do not shop local and we wanted a way to communicate with people about all of the shops that are available here and the prices and places to eat.
"A lot of times we overlook the very things that are right under our nose and we get stuck in a rut and go to the same few places. We also forget that we don’t have to go and order online or go to the city and it’s far more convenient to purchase it right here. Your tax dollars stay here and contribute to better roads and schools and emergency services here in our own city and county.”
The chamber approached App My Community, a company located in Troy, to develop the app and it is now being sold to chambers across the United States.
“We approached them and asked if they could make it do this and that, and it’s been a great project,” Hente said. “It was the buzz of the conference. Everyone was wanting to know more about it. Several chambers have now signed on to use the app. Some of them call it different names.”
Hente noted that, with the holidays approaching, an addition to the app will help shoppers shop locally this Christmas.
“Click that gift tab when you’re stuck on what to buy for someone,” she said.
Describing the app as "a great electronic relocation packet," Hente added that people often call or drop by the chamber who are thinking about visiting or moving to the area.
“When people who are visitors or new to our community will have all that information for events and restaurants and shopping,” she said. “There’s a stay section in there with realtors and apartments, healthcare and education — different things that people need that are new to the area.”
The chamber also won the Pivot Award, which was only bestowed for the year 2020, for its “Doors on Tour” promotion in which local businesses had doors painted by local artists with themes representing the motto, “The Doorway to the Parkland,” and “Over 75 years of opening doors for business.”
When judging the promotion, the judges left a comment on the application for the award.
“The fallout experienced during Covid has definitely made us all pivot and essentially open new doors,” they said. “This is a great display of how a community rallies, even when they can’t physically stand together.”
Responding to the judge’s comment, Hente said, “I love what they said about our community rallying together. That is the kind of community that we live in. They’ve proven that time and time again.”
