Farmington's Ashbrook and Southbrook recognized

Farmington’s Ashbrook Manor Assisted Living by Americare received an award for resident services during the company’s recent virtual awards ceremony.

Ashbrook was selected from Americare’s 86 assisted living communities to receive the award based on exemplary quality in the area of resident services. The recognition is one of four philosophy awards, which reflect the four priorities of the company: service to residents, service to the employees, service to the community, and fiscal responsibility.

According to Ashbrook Administrator Laurie Diekemper the award belongs to the entire team at the community.

“We’re so proud to be recognized in this way,” Diekemper said. “Americare is a top-notch organization with high standards in every area. We were compared to many other excellent communities and came out on top. That means a lot.”

The community was evaluated using specific criteria, including state survey results, resident/family survey result, and other quality indicators. Awards are given annually and reflect a community’s performance during the prior 12 months.