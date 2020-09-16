Farmington's Ashbrook and Southbrook recognized

Farmington’s Ashbrook Manor Assisted Living by Americare received an award for resident services during the company’s recent virtual awards ceremony.
Ashbrook was selected from Americare’s 86 assisted living communities to receive the award based on exemplary quality in the area of resident services. The recognition is one of four philosophy awards, which reflect the four priorities of the company: service to residents, service to the employees, service to the community, and fiscal responsibility.
According to Ashbrook Administrator Laurie Diekemper the award belongs to the entire team at the community.
“We’re so proud to be recognized in this way,” Diekemper said. “Americare is a top-notch organization with high standards in every area. We were compared to many other excellent communities and came out on top. That means a lot.”
The community was evaluated using specific criteria, including state survey results, resident/family survey result, and other quality indicators. Awards are given annually and reflect a community’s performance during the prior 12 months.
“The company considers a nomination in any one category quite an achievement,” Americare President Clay Crosson said. “The community that actually wins the award is simply the best of the best and truly reflects quality that has made Americare a trusted name in eldercare services.”
Also at the virtual ceremony, Ashbrook and Farmington’s Southbrook Skilled Nursing were elevated to Gold Level of Americare’s Honor Club for 2020.
Communities with Honor Club distinction meet very narrow award criteria in each of the four philosophy areas: resident service, employee service, community service, and fiscal responsibility. These communities are seen as the company’s “best of the best.” The administrator and director of nursing from Honor Club communities participate on a corporate advisory committee that researches new technologies and quality improvement initiatives. Only fifteen percent of Americare’s communities are Honor Club members.
“Our Honor Club achievement is the result of a team effort,” Southbrook Administrator John Clause said. “It belongs to the entire staff. Each day we work hard to deliver person-centered care and to operate in a way that is true to Americare’s philosophy. We’re very proud to have been recognized for our efforts.”
