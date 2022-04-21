Federal mandate program sees first student graduate

MTC Truck Driver Training, based at Mineral Area College in Park Hills, announced last month its first graduate under the new Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's Entry Level Driver Training (ELDT) mandate.

Sidney Sudmeyer, a Farmington resident, graduated with a driving job at St. Louis-based carrier Hogan Transportation.

The FMCSA Entry-Level Driver Training rule went into effect on Feb. 7 and requires that all new commercial driver’s license (CDL) applicants be trained in a registered facility using a standard curriculum.

“ELDT is a positive step for the transportation industry,” says Terry Sanders, safety and compliance manager for MTC. “Standardized training and clear expectations will save lives and improve safety for the motoring public as a whole.”

Sudmeyer will join her husband, Joshua, a 2020 Mineral Area College CDL graduate, as they team drive on a Midwest Regional run for Hogan.

“My goal in getting a CDL was to team drive with my husband,” said Sudmeyer. “I have ridden with him the last two years and decided the best choice for us financially was for me to become a driver.

"We made the choice to live out of our truck and follow a very strict budget. We save and invest a high percentage of our income with the goal of being financially independent by age 35."

Sudmeyer said she had a leg up on the curriculum.

“I came into training a little advanced since I knew a lot about trucking,” she explains. “I just needed to learn how to make the truck move where I wanted it to go.

"My instructors Adam and Doug were great and have me where I needed to be quick.”

MTC’s first class under the ELDT mandate had a relatively similar experience to those who graduated a month prior.

“We had most components in place for the ELDT timeline already,” said Sanders. “It was just a matter of streamlining and reorganizing some processes.

"MTC is much more advanced in many areas such as organization of training, communication, and delivering a solid and structured lesson plan.”

MTC is anticipating high enrollments in 2022.

“Due to the ELDT and the demand for truck drivers we expect increased enrollments. Our entire team will be working hard to train as many students as we possibly can to meet the need. Our goal is for all of our students to graduate with their CDL and at a high-paying truck driving job.” says Jennifer Cook, director of admissions.

To learn more about MTC’s CDL training program please visit www.beatrucker.com or call 573-518-2238. MTC Truck Driver Training is a St. Louis based Commercial Driver’s License training center with three locations in Missouri.

For more than 30 years, their award-winning training program has produced skilled, safety-minded graduates who are ready to succeed as professional truck drivers.

