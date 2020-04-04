Felker recognized

Edward Felker, an American Family Insurance agency owner in Farmington has been recognized for providing an outstanding customer experience in the American Star Excellence in Customer Experience Program.
“At American Family Insurance, we understand our customers deserve an exceptional and consistently outstanding experience, day in and day out, and our agency owners are on the front lines, honoring that commitment,” said Ann Hamilton, American Family Insurance customer experience vice president. “The select group of agency owners who have attained the American Star Experience Certification have, according to their customers, consistently provided that outstanding experience and service that makes them clearly stand out among other insurance providers.”
Felker has been and agency owner for American Family since March 2003. His office is located at 560 Maple Valley Drive in Farmington.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.