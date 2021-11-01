Fernandez named employee of the month

Parkland Health Center recently announced Andy Fernandez was selected as the Our BJC Values Employee for the month of September 2021. Fernandez is a physical therapist and has worked at Parkland Health Center for one year.

Fernandez’s nomination reads in part, "Andy is an excellent example of living our values. He is a team player, often staying past his shift to treat high priority patients. He is a kind, compassionate, and hardworking physical therapist and is committed to providing excellent care to our community."

“I was definitely surprised,” Fernandez said upon learning he had been selected as September’s BJC Values Employee. “My first thought was that there are so many hard-working, dedicated employees at this hospital who deserve to be recognized, and it was truly an honor to be chosen.”

Fernandez stated his favorite part of his job is having the opportunity, every day, to make a positive impact on someone's life. “If I can help turn just one patient's hospital stay into a positive experience, then I consider my day a success,” he said. “This can't be accomplished without collaboration with other professionals on the treatment team, which is also something I really enjoy.”