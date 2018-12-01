The Desloge Chamber of Commerce is bringing back its popular holiday contest, “Finding Frosty,” for a second year to create a little holiday spirit in the community, while at the same time promoting city businesses and the chamber.
“The goal is to have a little fun, engage our community with our local business owners and bring some awareness to the opportunities by shopping local,” said chamber board member Julie Pratte. “We thought, ‘What better way to achieve this, all while enjoying the Christmas season?’”
These are the rules for the “Finding Frosty” contest that begins Dec. 10.
“Each day our Desloge chamber Executive Director Paige Faircloth will move Frosty to a place of business that has signed up to participate," Pratte said. "We will promote the place of business each day on our Facebook page and website.
"We will announce the names of all businesses participating in 'Finding Frosty' in the Daily Journal and on radio before the event. Each day we will tell the community where to find Frosty.
"People will go to the business and take a selfie with Frosty and post it to the Desloge chamber's Facebook page. The $100 in cash winner will be drawn on the morning of the Jingle Bell Run, being held Dec. 15, at Desloge City Hall."
Businesses are encouraged to contact Executive Director Faircloth at 431-3006 to sign up to be a part of the event.
Pratte stressed that the “Finding Frosty” contest is an opportunity for chamber members to bring customers through their doors.
“We are aiming at keeping the shopping local,” she said. "By completing ‘check ins’ at our participating locations, it is giving our members a greater social media presence. As a partnered sponsor I am excited to be a part of this.
For more information or to enroll a business as part of the chamber’s “Finding Frosty” contest, call the chamber office at 573-431-3006.
