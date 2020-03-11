Finding their path

Coleman then asked the students what they thought these 12 people had in common. Some of the answers included rich, successful, and were all in the public eye in some way.

"The one thing that all 12 of these people have in common, they all have a different kind of disability," Coleman said. "Every single one of them were in special needs classes in school. They all have become successful and you know why they've become successful? They've all become successful because they put their minds to it."

Coleman said those people all answered the same question: what do you want to do with your life? And they decided they wanted to be an actor, football player, TV star, etc. He said they succeeded because they never gave up.

"So what do you want to do with your life and how are you going to prepare yourself for what you want to do," Coleman said. "That's the key. You've got great teachers in this room who are trying to do that for you right now. Listen to them."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Coleman said careers have changed over the years and in the 1950s most jobs were untrained and workers did not even need a high school diploma. However, he said now the income gap between a high school graduate and someone who dropped out is more than a million dollars over their life time.