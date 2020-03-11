Finding their path

"Get the perfect vision for your future! #Transition 20/20" was the Fourth Annual Transition Fair which helped students with disabilities find a path after graduation.
The event hosted by Fredericktown and Arcadia Valley school districts brought together 15 schools to experience an interactive day for students, teachers, agencies and businesses March 4 at Farmington First Baptist Church.
Fredericktown Director of Special Education Shawnnett Williams said the annual transition fair is designed to help students, families and teachers connect with various agencies, services, colleges, career, vocational and military options, inviting students with disabilities to answer the question, "what will I do, now that I have graduated."
"It is important for students to start thinking about their transition from high school to college or career," Williams said. "By having the Transition Fair we enable students to interact with outside agencies and businesses who can help them on the path to making these important decisions that can affect their entire lives."
The keynote speaker for the event was University of Missouri Extension 4-H Youth Specialist Brad Coleman.
Coleman started his speech with photos of several successful celebrities, athletes and business owners. The students one by one identified the pictures of Michael Jordan, Daniel Radcliffe, Tom Cruise, Vince Vaughn, Anderson Cooper, Charles Schwab, Justin Timberlake, Adam Levine, Steven Spielberg, Richard Branson, Bill Gates and Tim Tebow.
Coleman then asked the students what they thought these 12 people had in common. Some of the answers included rich, successful, and were all in the public eye in some way.
"The one thing that all 12 of these people have in common, they all have a different kind of disability," Coleman said. "Every single one of them were in special needs classes in school. They all have become successful and you know why they've become successful? They've all become successful because they put their minds to it."
Coleman said those people all answered the same question: what do you want to do with your life? And they decided they wanted to be an actor, football player, TV star, etc. He said they succeeded because they never gave up.
"So what do you want to do with your life and how are you going to prepare yourself for what you want to do," Coleman said. "That's the key. You've got great teachers in this room who are trying to do that for you right now. Listen to them."
Coleman said careers have changed over the years and in the 1950s most jobs were untrained and workers did not even need a high school diploma. However, he said now the income gap between a high school graduate and someone who dropped out is more than a million dollars over their life time.
"Make the best of your decisions," Coleman said. "Visit colleges, go to job fairs, fill out the FASFA, take the ACT, visit with a recruiter. Be ready to come out of your comfort zone, that is a key thing."
Coleman took the time to show the students in the audience that they have multiple options when they graduate whether it be a four-year university, two-year college, trade school, military, or straight into the workforce they can be successful.
"Stay motivated, be ready to come out of your comfort zone," Coleman said. "Accept mistakes, we all make them it's OK. You can make mistakes and have great opportunities because of what you've learned. You have to find positive lessons for every mistake you make."
Coleman said it is important to enjoy the moment you are in and to never quit when you suffer setbacks.
"Quitters never win and winners never quit," Coleman said.
The presentation ended similar to how it began. Coleman placed photos of six workers on the screen a CNA, a few business professionals, a pipe fitter, a construction worker and a mechanic. Again all of these workers had things in common. Coleman said they are all successful in their field, are moving forward in their fields, and were all special needs students.
After the keynote address students broke out into groups to visit with the vendors set up to discuss career options and to listen to three breakout sessions.
Breakout sessions included "Money, What to do! Learning about budgeting, banking, taxes, credit reports and credit cards." presented by MU Extension, "What do employers expect from their employers?" presented by Preferred Employment, and "How to get a job!" an interactive session focusing on handshakes, interview questions, and strengths/weaknesses that employers look for presented by Lee Mechanical.
Williams said this year's event was a huge success. She said they provided their transition students with an abundance of information that will hopefully get them thinking about their futures.
"The time for planning is now," Williams said. "Many of them walked away excited, knowing there are people who can help them with training, job placement and other services."
Williams said next year they would like to add a "School Spotlight" allowing a school to showcase a school-based enterprise that is student run. She said over the years the event continues to improve and this years new location allowed for everyone to easily navigate from vendors to breakout sessions.
