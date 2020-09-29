Firearm sales remain high

“Surprisingly, we’ve also sold a lot of survival gear, knives, shovels, camping things, MREs. It’s very diverse. We’ve had a ton of new customers.”

The demand is such that even the gun parts are flying off the shelf.

“Typically we’re able to keep all the parts in to build an ArmaLite rifle, but it’s even hard getting some of the parts,” she said. “We do have most parts in, or we can get them, just maybe not have all of them at the same time. Earlier this year, we were able to keep it all in stock.”

All of the gun dealers said they have stock on hand for anyone who’s willing to buy, it just depends on what they’re wanting to buy. And, with first-time gun owners, many aren’t really sure what they’re look for in the first place.

“Something we tell people all the time if they’re new to firearms, you have to give it a try,” Politte said. “It’s like shoes— it’s better if you try them on. You have to feel it, touch it, and really get a feel for how it fits, and it’s really up to the person as to what’s best for them.”

