The Parkland Health Center-Bonne Terre Auxiliary has announced the selection of Hannah Hamlett as the first recipient of the Carol L. Coulter Honorary Scholarship.

Hamlett is currently enrolled in the nursing program at Mineral Area College and will graduate in May 2019.

The Parkland Health Center-Bonne Terre Auxiliary established the scholarship to promote medical education in the Parkland region. In May 2018, the auxiliary surprised Carol Coulter at its annual installation and appreciation luncheon by announcing the nursing scholarship in her honor, and the auxiliary recently selected the first recipient.

Karen Johnson, auxiliary president, said, “We are very excited to honor Carol and to help Hannah achieve her nursing education goals! Carol has served as a role model in our community and it is very fitting to offer a nursing scholarship in her honor.”

Carol Coulter, RN, began as a nurse’s aide at Bonne Terre Hospital in 1979, then graduated from Mineral Area College as a registered nurse. She recently retired from Parkland Health Center after a 39-year career at Parkland and its predecessor, Bonne Terre Hospital. Coulter has received multiple awards, including a Mineral Area College Foundation Alumnae Award in 2009 and the Joyce Buchheit Excellence in Health Care Award in 2018.

Scholarship recipient Hannah Hamlett stated, “I am so grateful to receive the Carol L. Coulter Honorary Scholarship. As a recipient of your generous scholarship, I am able to afford my classes and graduate next May.”

Hamlett is working while attending nursing school, and she plans to continue her education toward a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing following graduation in May. Hamlett is married and has one son.

“My family and I thank you so very much for helping me achieve my MAC nursing degree," she said. "Someday I hope I will be able to replicate your kindness and offer some financial help to other students.”

Parkland Health Center is part of BJC HealthCare which also includes St. Louis Children’s Hospital and Barnes-Jewish Hospital, the teaching hospitals for Washington University School of Medicine.

