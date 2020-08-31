First Wok owner receives State Treasurer's Award

Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick was in the area Monday and paid a visit to local businessman Jeff Lin, presenting him with the State Treasurer’s Best of Missouri Award.
Along with owning and operating First Wok Chinese Restaurants in Park Hills and Farmington, Lin has helped the community in ways he can whenever the opportunity has arisen.
Lin said the people of the community have supported his family business for several years, and he thought it was important to help other people now more than ever, as COVID-19 continues to take its toll in the area.
Longtime customer and friend of Lin’s, Kate Dillon, said she was just browsing the internet when she came across a form on the state treasurer’s website asking for nominations of people who have made a difference in Missouri communities. She recalled a few recent occasions where Lin had given out free food to community members.
“The first time that things shut down, I figured a lot of people might lose a job or get laid off,” said Lin. “When we shut down, we had a lot of food leftover and I thought maybe we could help a little bit.”
Lin’s restaurant served area residents General Tso’s chicken and other food items free of charge on at least three occasions since the pandemic hit.
The second and third times, Lin served up free food to workers on the frontlines of the pandemic after hearing of the difficulties they have faced in battling COVID-19 while, at the same time, putting themselves in harm’s way to help others.
“I think they are heroes,” Lin said of frontline workers. “What I do is very little, just to see if I can help them a little bit.”
Lin added that he has a close relationship with everyone who comes into his restaurant. He said he knows most of his regular customers by name and considers them family.
Fitzpatrick presented Lin with the award Monday afternoon as rain poured outside of First Wok in Park Hills.
“We like to recognize people like Mr. Lin who go above and beyond for their community,” the treasurer said. “That’s not something he had to do but it’s something he did to help.
“We’re proud of him,” Fitzpatrick said. “We hope people recognize what he has done, and this is one way of doing that.”
Fitzpatrick went on to say he hopes that people of the community will continue to support Lin as a small business owner.
“He did what he did without any expectations of getting anything in return,” added Fitzpatrick.
Lin said he knew a visit was planned for Monday but did not know the reason. He humbly accepted the award of recognition and thanked the treasurer and everyone else for stopping by the restaurant.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
