First Wok owner receives State Treasurer's Award

Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick was in the area Monday and paid a visit to local businessman Jeff Lin, presenting him with the State Treasurer’s Best of Missouri Award.

Along with owning and operating First Wok Chinese Restaurants in Park Hills and Farmington, Lin has helped the community in ways he can whenever the opportunity has arisen.

Lin said the people of the community have supported his family business for several years, and he thought it was important to help other people now more than ever, as COVID-19 continues to take its toll in the area.

Longtime customer and friend of Lin’s, Kate Dillon, said she was just browsing the internet when she came across a form on the state treasurer’s website asking for nominations of people who have made a difference in Missouri communities. She recalled a few recent occasions where Lin had given out free food to community members.

“The first time that things shut down, I figured a lot of people might lose a job or get laid off,” said Lin. “When we shut down, we had a lot of food leftover and I thought maybe we could help a little bit.”

Lin’s restaurant served area residents General Tso’s chicken and other food items free of charge on at least three occasions since the pandemic hit.