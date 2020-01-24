{{featured_button_text}}
Several medical marijuana facilities hope to open locally

Five local medical marijuana dispensary licenses have been approved.

On Friday, the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) released the list of businesses who will be allowed to sell medical marijuana through a dispensary to qualified patients.

The long-awaited list of 192 approved licenses included five local facilities: three in Farmington, one in Park Hills and one in Fredericktown. 

Nirvana Bliss IV, LLC was approved for a license with a listed address of 738 Weber Rd, Farmington. Heya Park Hills Retail, LLC was also approved with a listed address of 100 Strauss Dr., Park Hills. Astro Farms Alpha, LLC was also approved with a listed address of W. Hwy 72, Fredericktown. JG Missouri, LLC was also approved with a listed address of 1200 Maple St., Farmington. And 29 and 79, LLC was also approved with a listed address of 800 Valley Creek Dr., Farmington. 

Eleven other local applications for locations in Farmington, Bonne Terre, Ironton and Park Hills were denied.

A press release from DHSS on Friday said per Article XIV, 24 dispensary facility licenses were issued in each of the eight congressional districts in Missouri.

“We are committed to making medical marijuana safe and accessible for qualified patients of Missouri,” Lyndall Fraker, director of the DHSS Section for Medical Marijuana Regulation, said. “This phase of program implementation is vital to product accessibility for Missourians throughout the entire state.”

The 192 facilities who received approvals were the top-scoring dispensary facilities that met the eligibility requirements. DHSS outlined the requirements in a 30-page chapter within the code of state regulations.

“Today’s milestone represents over a year of effort by many people to put the final piece in place so that appropriately screened patients in Missouri can receive medical marijuana,” Dr. Randall Williams, director of DHSS said. “We thank all who have helped us to date, and we will continue to listen so that we can best serve the people of our state.”

Infused product manufacturing, cultivation, transportation and laboratory testing facility licenses have been awarded since the end of December with seed-to-sale facility certifications to be announced on Jan. 31.

Other local licenses awarded include Alpha Fusion Extracts LLC for an Infused Product Manufacturing license with an address listed as W. Hwy 72, Fredericktown.

For questions regarding the scoring process of how licenses were awarded or questions about the medical marijuana program visit health.mo.gov/safety/medical-marijuana

