Infrastructure for the Flat River Commons development project is making steady progress with work on the area’s lift station and Off-Road Vehicle (ORV) entrance into St. Joe State Park getting closer to completion on a daily basis.
The development project includes zoning plans for establishing an appealing district for future businesses. The area will include an ORV trail that will provide a second access to St. Joe State Park by way of recreation vehicles, ATVs and dirt bikes. The concept plan for this project includes development property available for commercial, residential and recreational uses.
The 200 acres of land that the development will sit on is owned by DrillMO LLC, based out of St. Louis, and the area has been annexed by the City of Park Hills. The city is installing the infrastructure necessary for the development project to begin to take shape. Necessary installations include the roadway, fire hydrants, sewer lines, and ORV park entrance and adjacent parking lots.
The lift station, which carries wastewater from the buildings in that area to city sewer lines at a higher elevation, was reaching its capacity prior to the developments conception and would have been certain to breach capacity as more businesses move into the area.
Capacity upgrades for the lift station were approved by the council earlier this year. Work was scheduled to begin in February and be completed in March but unforeseen setbacks delayed the upgrade.
City Mayor Daniel Naucke said that part of the delay in completing the upgrade had been the result of the substantial amount of rain the area has received. Naucke said that the ground was so saturated with water that workers had to continually pump water from the hole being dug for the larger capacity tank.
Within the past two weeks, the lift station’s new larger capacity tank has been installed and concrete was being poured at the location. On Friday, Ameren UE was installing three-phase electric supply to the station.
The ORV trail into the state park will include two parking lots and restroom facilities at the front entrance and is one of the most important facets of the entire project. As of last week, gravel was being leveled out in preparation for asphalt to be poured for the trail and adjacent parking lots.
This portion of the project saw a setback as well. The entrance structure for the trail was originally constructed at a height of eight feet but due to newer Department of Natural Resources (DNR) regulations, the height had to be increased to 10 feet. This caused delays in the trail’s completion.
Engineering of the ORV trail was performed by BFA, Inc. out of Washington, Missouri.
Not only will the lift station need to be completed before businesses will be more likely to make commitments in the area but the ORV trail into the park must be completed as well.
At least one commercial property has already been planned for the area. Lance Sechrest, developer with Leadbelt Properties, said that upon completion of the state park entrance, they will begin development and leasing of a strip mall-type plaza with several spaces available for businesses.
“We’ve had interest but a lot of the potential tenants are wanting to see what kind of traffic the new [park] entrance is going to generate,” said Sechrest. “I’m confident it’s going to take off once that’s done…”
Businesses like Leadbelt Powersports, currently located next to Park Hills City Hall, are looking at relocating to this area in the future.
A development consultant contracted by DrillMO LLC, Kevin Baldwin, said they were in conversations with multiple potential purchasers and working out details. Baldwin is using the services of local real estate agents Mary Hagan and Mary Gilliam, of Coldwell Banker Hulsey Real Estate in Farmington to list the properties zoned within the development.
Ultimately, Park Hills city officials believe this development has the potential to bring a large amount of financial growth to the area. By taking advantage of the proximity to the state park, which draws thousands of local and out-of-town visitors each year, the development should increase tax revenue to the city once businesses begin to operate within the area.
The completion date for the infrastructure and ORV trail was originally set for August but it remains to be seen if the setbacks or any further unforeseen issues will affect this timeframe.
