Food trucks, grocery store partner for free breakfast

Barnhouse said they worked with Price a lot this past Christmas holiday as part of the Acts of Random Kindness Squad and they have become good friends.

“We both want to strive to do something once a month to give back to the community for supporting small businesses,” she said.

Casey’s Cookin’ – another local food truck – also wanted to give back to the community and participate in the breakfast lineup and will be cooking pancakes along with the Abels.

Prairie Farms donated milk and juice for the event.

All three trucks will be parked in front of Bonne Terre Save A Lot on Saturday. Hungry residents will pick up their breakfast items in to-go containers.

The event lasts from 8 a.m. until all pancakes and donuts have been given away.

“This will be a great time to meet the owners of three local food trucks,” said Price.

Any monetary donations made on Saturday will be used to help residents of the community in the future. Price said they have discussed opening up an account at a local bank for donations which could be used to buy items for those in need at Christmas.