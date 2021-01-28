Food trucks, grocery store partner for free breakfast

How do fresh-off-the-flattop pancakes and homemade donuts sound?
Local residents will be able to pick up a free hot breakfast this Saturday in Bonne Terre.
Save A Lot Store Manager Clint Price said after ending the year doing for the community, they want to “start the new year off right by doing the same thing.”
This event brings food truck friends together for the Saturday morning event.
Price said The Lunch Lady Food Truck owners Tom and Julie Abel approached him last month to ask if they could do something for the community. It just so happened that Price had accidentally ordered 50-pound bags of pancake mix. Instead of sending the items back, Price asked Tom if they wanted to team up to do a free pancake breakfast.
“Tom immediately said ‘yes, let’s do it,’” said Price.
Tom said he and wife Julie are excited about this event.
“Clint is always trying to give back to the community and this is just another example of his selflessness and sense of community giving,” he said.
Then Grandma’s Sugar Shack owner Misti Barnhouse joined in to help with the breakfast. She will be making old-fashioned donuts with glaze, cinnamon sugar and powdered sugar.
Barnhouse said they worked with Price a lot this past Christmas holiday as part of the Acts of Random Kindness Squad and they have become good friends.
“We both want to strive to do something once a month to give back to the community for supporting small businesses,” she said.
Casey’s Cookin’ – another local food truck – also wanted to give back to the community and participate in the breakfast lineup and will be cooking pancakes along with the Abels.
Prairie Farms donated milk and juice for the event.
All three trucks will be parked in front of Bonne Terre Save A Lot on Saturday. Hungry residents will pick up their breakfast items in to-go containers.
The event lasts from 8 a.m. until all pancakes and donuts have been given away.
“This will be a great time to meet the owners of three local food trucks,” said Price.
Any monetary donations made on Saturday will be used to help residents of the community in the future. Price said they have discussed opening up an account at a local bank for donations which could be used to buy items for those in need at Christmas.
“Whatever we do, it will definitely be something we do locally to bless others,” said Price.