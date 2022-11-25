Former Red Cedar Lodge property under new ownership

The motel just south of Bonne Terre on U.S. 67, the former Red Cedar Lodge, is under new ownership and has had its name changed to Sunshine Apartments.

Rainy Days LLC, based out of St. Louis, bought the property early last month. Partners David Dodge and Mike Slane are in the process of converting the 67-room motel to about 45 unfurnished studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments. Dodge said the business oversees 65 single-family homes and another 30 to 35 apartment units.

When asked what prompted them to purchase the aging motel, Dodge said he was impressed by his experience with local businesses in a similar project in the area.

“I’d already bought and rehabbed a 24-unit apartment building in Park Hills, and I was just looking for some projects nearby where I could maintain my current property management and my current general contractor,” he said, respectively referring to local businesses Professional Property Management (PPM) and Morris Handyman Services LLC.

“I had a really good relationship with them on the first deal, and I thought, you know what, if I can find something nearby that I can keep working with them, that's what I want to do,” Dodge said, adding Denise Gallagher of PPM suggested he make an offer on Red Cedar Lodge. “I said … 'OK, let’s go'. We went, made an offer and they liked our offer and here we are.”

Renovating the motel, which was built in the early 1970s, is expected to be completed around this time next year, he said, and it will be managed by Professional Property Management in Farmington.

The leases will be one-year. Dodge said rent will range from $700-900 per month, and will include parking and utilities – electricity, water and internet. He said plans include a small dog park, solar panels on the south-facing roof, and a shared laundry facility which will likely involve key codes instead of having coin-operated machines. He said plans involve putting solar panels on the south-facing angles of the roof.

“The reason we're calling it Sunshine Apartments is, we plan to put solar panels on the entire south facing, which won't face the highway, it’s on the other side, the Raider Road side,” he said. “We plan to cover, basically, the entire back of the building with solar panels. It's going to be somewhat of a green project. That'll allow us to offset some of the utility costs, which in turn will allow us to keep the rents competitive and affordable.

Some of the rooms will be combined to create the apartments, although some will be the same square footage of the original motel rooms, with an added kitchenette. Dodge said everything on the interiors will pretty much be gutted and replaced.

“Right now, we're focusing on the outside because with weather, you can't paint or roof when it's cold, raining or snowing. So we're working on the main building, the roof is done. The smaller building we're going to start next week,” he said. “And we've painted probably about 80%, 75% of the exterior, we got new signage up, got rid of all the old Red Cedar stuff… we had the asphalt company out there all day today and yesterday. I think they're going to be finishing up tomorrow. That's exciting.”

Dodge said the restaurant portion of Red Cedar Lodge is under contract to purchase, but he’s looking at it as Phase 2, and can’t decide whether to put five to seven units in it, or – as he’s leaning toward doing – making it a temperature-controlled storage rental area.

In all, he’s been pleased with the progression on the building.

“I mean, it's a fun project. I'm really enjoying it,” he said. “But it's also just really rewarding to see something that is in such disrepair be turned around, and I'm getting a lot of positive feedback from the community, which is always nice.”

The complex was built as a motel and restaurant and named Chateau DeVille in the late 1960s or early 1970s by the late construction company owner L.J. Miller, whose house was located just north of the complex.

Archived editions of the Daily Journal contain articles referring to the restaurant and motel hosting Chamber of Commerce events, fashion shows, garden club luncheons, wedding receptions and family reunions.

As the years wore on, the restaurant closed and the motel took on a seedy quality that sometimes attracted a rougher element. Locals called it "Shack-Up DeVille."

In 1994, the late local developer Lawrence Gwaltney bought the property, making considerable improvements to the motel and reopening the restaurant. A year later, Gwaltney was awarded by the Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce for breathing new life into the blighted property.

The motel property changed hands several times over the years, having been built outside city limits, then annexed into city limits. It is currently outside Bonne Terre city limits.

Steve Morris Sr., who owns and operates Morris Handyman Services LLC, said he’s proud and excited to be doing the demo and carpentry work for Rainy Days LLC.

“We all know what this place was,” he said. “I just keep posting about it (on Facebook), because this is great, we all need to do what we can to make the community better, and this is a way to do it. I want people to see, this is changing for the better, we’re painting, putting up new walls, everything’s going to look amazing. There need to be more projects like this, we all need to change things for the better.”