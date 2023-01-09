Fox receives industry recognition

Ashley Fox, graphics lead for Farmington Signs and Wraps, has been chosen as one of the 2023 International Sign Association Elite members.

Each year, the International Sign Association Elite is comprised of 35 young professionals who work in the sign, graphics and visual communications industry. The ISA Elite recognizes the talented young professionals who represent the next generation of industry leaders.

Fox is the second team member from Farmington Signs and Wraps to be chosen for the honor. Installer John DeBold was chosen as an Elite in the program's inaugural year.