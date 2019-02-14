Try 1 month for 99¢
Cap America

Cap America and the Page family makes a donation to the Fredericktown R-I Foundation. Pictured, from left, are Knit Department Manager Jon Page, Vice President of Overseas Operations Sarah Page, CFO Trae Hastings; President and COO Mark Gammon, HR Director Sarah Burgin, R-I Superintendent Brett Reutzel, Community Outreach Coordinator Maria Weekley, Vice President of Marketing Anessa Fritch, Vice President of Production Tom Gillespie, and National Sales Manager Cory Cissell.

 Photo provided by Ashley Starkey, Cap America

The Fredericktown R-1 Foundation received a $100,000 donation from Cap America and the Page family.

The foundation is a non-profit corporation with a mission to facilitate "state-of-the-art educational facilities" for the Fredericktown R-I School District. 

In 2018, the foundation started a project to add an irrigation system and place high-quality soil and sod on the Fredericktown High School soccer field.

The donation from Cap America will significantly help fund the foundation’s next project, building a fieldhouse at the high school soccer field. The building will include bathrooms, a concession counter, and mechanical room for the irrigation system. Plans for the building and the bidding process will begin this year.

Past projects the foundation has helped complete include the Fredericktown High School gym, restoring the tennis courts, and multiple scholarships to Fredericktown High School seniors. With the help of the community and local businesses, the foundation hopes to continue helping the Fredericktown School District with other projects such as the Kelly A. Burlison Middle School stage lighting and curtains.

More information about donations or pledges can be found at www.blackcatpride.net

