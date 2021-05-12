Fredericktown Walmart remodeled recently

Fredericktown residents on May 4 got a first look at the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter at 1025 Walton Drive, as the much-anticipated project is now complete.
The remodel includes several department transformations that will help customers save time. The upgrades also complement the measures the company has taken in its US stores to help protect associates and customers from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Store Improvements:
Customers will enjoy the following store improvements:
- New shelving and lower fixtures for improved store flow
- Increased number of products in home, pets, sporting goods, hardware and grocery
- Modernized grocery layout, including ready-to-go items in the new deli counter, hot case and all new produce tables
- Enhanced electronics department with opportunities for hands-on experiences
- Additional grocery aisles making it easier for customers to navigate
- Revamped and expanded liquor department with new merchandise offerings
- Fully remodeled bathrooms with modern fixtures
Walmart will continue to innovate to help customers save time and money by giving them the option to shop when, where, and how they want, including:
- Pickup - It gives them the convenience of shopping online and the ease of quickly picking up groceries without having to leave their cars. There is no fee to use Walmart Grocery Pickup. Customers shopping using SNAP also have the option to use pickup services in most states.
- Walmart Pay – a touch-free way to pay.
Along with the upgrades to the store, Walmart has improved COVID-19 measures at this store and those around the country, including:
- Enacting deep-cleaning and sanitizing protocols with guidance from the CDC, which includes a thorough cleaning of key areas of the store (front entrance, carts, registers, and bathrooms etc.).
- Conducting health screenings and temperature checks on our associates prior to them beginning their shifts.
- Requiring all associates to wear Walmart-issued or otherwise approved masks at all times.
- Adding sneeze guards to our checkout lanes and pharmacy areas.
- Installing floor decals at the entrances and in checkout lanes to support social distancing.
- Adjusted operating hours (7 a.m. to 11 p.m.) to help associates restock shelves while continuing to clean and sanitize the store.
- Enacting an emergency leave policy for associates who are unable or uncomfortable coming to work.
- Continuing to stress our requirement that those customers who can wear protective facial coverings while inside the building do so.
Those age 60 and up, self-quarantining, high-risk, or have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) should note many stores are offering pharmacy pickup & delivery services to help them get the medication they need. (Note: Not all options may be available at all stores.)
Drive-Thru: More than 1300 Walmart stores have pharmacy drive-thru service across the country.
No-Contact Curbside Pickup: They can bring your prescription out to your car using a no-contact method.
Mail Delivery: If one can’t make it to a local store, Walmart will deliver medication to one's door.
Additional measures are in place as needed to comply with state and local ordinances. More details can be found at https://corporate.walmart.com/here-for-you