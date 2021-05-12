Fredericktown Walmart remodeled recently

Fredericktown residents on May 4 got a first look at the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter at 1025 Walton Drive, as the much-anticipated project is now complete.

The remodel includes several department transformations that will help customers save time. The upgrades also complement the measures the company has taken in its US stores to help protect associates and customers from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Store Improvements:

Customers will enjoy the following store improvements:

New shelving and lower fixtures for improved store flow

Increased number of products in home, pets, sporting goods, hardware and grocery

Modernized grocery layout, including ready-to-go items in the new deli counter, hot case and all new produce tables

Enhanced electronics department with opportunities for hands-on experiences

Additional grocery aisles making it easier for customers to navigate

Revamped and expanded liquor department with new merchandise offerings

Fully remodeled bathrooms with modern fixtures

Walmart will continue to innovate to help customers save time and money by giving them the option to shop when, where, and how they want, including: