Free event to focus on warning signs of Alzheimer’s disease
Free event to focus on warning signs of Alzheimer's disease

Free event to focus on warning signs of Alzheimer’s disease

Farmington Presbyterian Manor is offering 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s, a free virtual event, at 3 p.m., March 17.

 Sarah Haas

Join Farmington Presbyterian Manor for 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s, a free virtual event, at 3 p.m., March 17, to learn about common warning signs of Alzheimer's, what symptoms to look and tips to approach someone who is experiencing changes in their memory, the benefit of early detection and diagnosis, and more.

Register online for 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s, at FarmingtonPresbyterianManor.org/events-activities. The event is one in a series of webinars exploring Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias and some of the most important topics of concern to caregivers and those who are experiencing the disease.

Alzheimer's and other dementias cause memory, thinking, and behavior changes that interfere with daily living. Alzheimer’s, a degenerative brain disease, is the most common form of dementia. However, dementia is not a specific disease, but rather a term that describes a group of symptoms related to memory and cognitive function.

From February to November, a different topic will be explored each month through virtual presentations led by the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Missouri.

The series is part of Farmington Presbyterian Manor’s "Just Ask" program, featuring topics and speakers of interest to seniors and their adult children. Future topics include effective communication strategies, understanding and responding to dementia-related behaviors and more. Check out a list of future events by visiting FarmingtonPresbyterianManor.org/events-activities.

For answers to questions about memory care services or attending virtual webinar using your phone or device, please call Anne Allen at 573-756-6768 and she will do her best to help.

