Freeman named BJC Values Employee

Parkland Health Center (PHC) recently announced that Sarah Freeman was chosen as the BJC Values Employee for January 2021. Freeman is a nurse on the medical-surgical floor and has worked at PHC for two and a half years.

Freeman's nomination reads in part, “Sarah goes above and beyond her job requirements and she does it with a smile. She is continuously helping other staff such as PCTs, housekeeping, and charge nurses without being asked. She is a perfect example of what a nurse should be to new employees. She deserves to be recognized for her hard work, dedication, and the person she is.”

Upon learning she had been selected, Freeman said, “Honestly, when I heard I had received the award I was shocked. I really wasn't expecting it. I feel very honored to be recognized by my teammates.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When asked what she enjoys most about her job, Freema said, “I love being a bedside nurse. I enjoy the variety of patients I am able to see in a given day on our floor.”

Freeman began working as a nurse’s aid right out of high school and continued her education to become a registered nurse. Freeman said, “I chose nursing because I have always loved helping people. After all these years in healthcare, I still really love nursing.”