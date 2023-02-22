Parkland Health Center recently announced that Sarah Freeman was selected as the Our BJC Values Employee for January 2023. Freeman is a nurse on the medical-surgical floor and has worked for Parkland Health Center since 2018.

Her nomination reads, “Sarah is a wonderful patient advocate, even when a patient has already been discharged. She makes sure to do whatever she can to help her patients, including following up with their families.”

Freeman’s favorite part of her job is the group of doctors, nurses, patient care techs, and patients she works with every day. “They are like a second family,” she said. “The patients we take care of vary in age, and they come from all walks of life.”

Freeman said she appreciates the education and growth opportunities available in the nursing field. “This knowledge can save and change people’s lives,” she said. “We have the opportunity to give patients the tools and resources to change their lives for the better, and I think that is pretty awesome.”

As part of BJC HealthCare, Parkland Health Center employees exhibit our shared values of compassion, respect, excellence, safety, and teamwork.